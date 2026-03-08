A Single Dad Got A New Job To Spend More Time With His Son, So He Told His Boss He’ll Work Overtime Once And Never Again

For most folks, family comes first, and if their jobs start to interfere with their relationships, it’s time to mix things up.

The guy you’re about to hear from decided to put the needs of himself and his son above everything else and he seems to be perfectly happy about it!

Let’s take a look!

I don’t do overtime. “Back in March, I left Lockheed Martin because work was getting in the way of my time with my son. His mom passed away 7 years ago so I make every effort to give him any time I have.

He made a big change.

I started a new job as a custodian about a month ago. Great hours. 6-3 M-F. But custodial is criminally understaffed. If one person can’t make it then we all work overtime to keep the facility in shape.

He put his foot down.

I told my supervisor I’ll work an hour overtime today. But that’s it. After today, either figure out your staffing issue or I walk. I think they’re accustomed to people who will bend over backwards for their $14.91/hr. Not this guy.”

This single dad is living life on his terms!

