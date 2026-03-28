A Traveler Sounded Off About A Rude Passenger On Her Flight

If you’ve spent any time in any kind of public setting lately, you’ve no doubt noticed that some people don’t know how to behave when they’re around other human beings!

In this viral video, a woman named Victoria showed TikTok viewers why she was pretty annoyed by another passenger’s behavior on a recent flight.

Victoria sat on a plane in the video and the woman across the aisle from her was talking loudly on her phone.

The text overlay reads, “She is having a conversation. A full meeting on speaker with someone on her team!”

The text continued, “I could hear him with headphones on. Money for a flight, but can’t afford earbuds?”

And Victoria was obviously annoyed by what was going on…

The video’s caption reads, “This lady was having a full meeting on speaker during the entire boarding and right before takeoff…it was wild!”

The caption continued, “The flight attendant had to tell her twice to get off the phone.”

Jeez, talk about a clueless person!

Check out the video.

@victoriabnyc This lady was having a full meeting on speaker during the entire boarding and right before takeoff … it was wild!! The FA had to tell her twice to get the F off the phone. @Meyouandmoney this can’t be normal right!!?!? #flying #delta ♬ original sound – VictoriaBNYC

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person has been there.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Some people can be so clueless about how rude they are.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.