New Manager Changes The Rules—Delivery Drivers Find A Way To Avoid The Extra Work

Imagine being hired at a grocery store as a part time delivery driver during the night shift. If there weren’t any deliveries to make, would you be willing to help out with other tasks in the grocery store, or would you rather get sent home early?

In this story, all of the delivery drivers would rather be sent home early, but a new manager wanted to keep them busy with other tasks.

The manager didn’t get his way. Instead, the drivers outsmarted him, and there was nothing he could do about it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Manager wanted us to do extra jobs we weren’t hired for, so we just ‘took longer’ doing our regular jobs So I used to work for a supermarket delivering people’s shopping, and 2 of my shifts fell into the evening. Both shifts were 7pm to 11pm and there were barely any deliveries between 10pm and 11pm if any at all. The manager of our department just used to let us go at 10pm unpaid or you could hang around and do odd jobs like tidying up etc. And then the new store manager showed up.

The manager had a plan, but so did the drivers.

What I can only assume was an attempt to stamp some authority down, anyone who was back from their deliveries early was made to work in the main part of the supermarket. Now a lot of the guys working on the evening deliveries were older gents on part time, just waiting for retirement who didn’t want to be out dealing with the general public. So a plan was made, a very simple plan, just don’t get back to the store until 10:45, by the time all the van unloading was done, it was 11 and time to go. So most days there were about 10 drivers just sitting in vans for 1 or 2 hours getting paid to sit.

It seems like there was nothing the manager could do about it either.

Now these vans did have cameras and such in but could not be accessed by anyone in the store(could only be accessed by people out of store if there was accident, for insurance stuff) All of this ticked the store manager off. On the evening’s he was in he’d wait and ask where we were when we got back. And we could basically say anything and he couldn’t disprove it.

This is an excuse that’s hard to argue against.

One of my favourite encounters went like this: Boss: you’re van was due back at 9:45, why are you back an hour late? Driver: traffic Boss: where was this traffic?

This is funny!

Driver: can’t remember Boss: you expect me to believe you got stuck in traffic for an hour at 9pm at night? Driver: nope! (Walks off) This nonsense went on for about 3 months, before he caved and we went back to the old system. Our department manager eventually told us this was because the cost of our dept went up by ~£2000 a month in wages after we stopped going home early and his boss wondered why.

Letting them go early was the right thing to do, but sitting in the van for an hour to avoid working is pretty smart and funny.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Another delivery driver has done the same thing.

Hiding a delivery truck can’t be easy, but it sounds like it was worth it, not just to get paid for doing nothing, but to force the manager to change the rules back to the way they used to be and send the drivers home early.

The drivers shouldn’t be forced to do a job that they weren’t hired to do. I’m glad the manger eventually learned his lesson.

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