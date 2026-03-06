A Wife Told Her Husband He Couldn’t Have Any Of Her Inheritance Money, So He Did The Same Thing To Her When The Opportunity Arose

Every marriage is different, and everyone handles the finances in their relationships in their own way.

In today’s story, a man and his wife are having some major disagreements about how to divide (or not divide) inheritance money.

Check out what happened.

AITA? I didn’t disclose the detailed of my inheritance to my wife. “My wife has been a SAHW since the beginning of our marriage. She got an inheritance from her grandfather a few years ago. It was about 5,00,000 INR. I was super excited when I came to know about it thinking that we’d be able to finally repay our previous landlord.

He was in for a surprise.

However, she refused saying that it’s her money gifted to her by her grandfather. She also said that it was the only money she could claim as “just hers” so she wanted to keep it. I was super hurt because I’ve never once told her that my earnings were mine only. I always treated it like “our” money. I then told her that if she didn’t share her inheritance, any future inheritances of mine wouldn’t be shared among us either. She agreed. She then went on to buy herself a car.

Well, isn’t that funny…?

Fast forward to now, almost 4 years later, my parents left me their entire assets which comes to about 40,00,000 INR. I told my wife I got an inheritance and she seemed quite unbothered by it. She said that I can do whatever I want with it. First, I paid off my student loans and bought myself a nice laptop. Then I invested the rest of it. My wife asked me where I got the money to pay off my student loans and buy myself a laptop. I reminded her about my inheritance.

Jeez!

She was surprised that my inheritance was so much and started saying that I was selfish for not having told her the exact amount. I reminded her of our agreement and said that it shouldn’t matter how much inheritance I got since each of us was free to do whatever we wanted with our own inheritances. I also told her that if she’d asked me I’d have told her. She started crying and said that I kept big information away from her. She has locked herself in her room and is refusing to speak to me. AITA?”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

It sounds like this couple maybe needs to rethink the whole marriage thing…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.