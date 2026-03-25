A Worker’s Boss Told Them They Had To Work 8 More Weeks Before They Could Leave For Another Job, So They Decided To Use Their 7 Weeks Of Vacation Before They Left

We all value our time off from work so we can spend time with our friends and loved ones and pursue the hobbies that make us tick.

And when that time off is taken away, people will do whatever is necessary to make sure they get even.

A worker wrote the story below and told readers about what happened when their boss demanded that they work 8 more weeks before they moved on to another job.

Read on and get all the details below.

You want me to go use 8 full weeks of mandatory notice? Sure I’ll be on vacation for 7 of them. “In the country I’m in, your notice period depends on how long you’ve worked at the company. The longer you’ve worked, the earlier you have to hand in your resignation. However, if you talk with your direct manager and they’re ok with it, HR tends not to make it an issue. Now on to the story: I left Company A that I’d spent the 4.5 years (reasons too long to list here but underpaid, overworked, and too many promises of promotions never given) for another offer. My new company (Company B) wanted me to start as soon as possible and asked if Company A would let me go early. I talked with my director, and although he was upset, he also understood and said I could leave in 2 weeks (at the end of the pay cycle). When I went to hand in my resignation to my HR business partner – because he knew I occupied a key position (and was the only person left in a management/leadership position that wasn’t hired in the last two years (everyone else also had resigned for the reasons above)).

That’s a long time…

He wouldn’t be able to replace me quickly, and he tried to enforce my mandatory notice period, which was eight weeks for me, citing some ridiculous excuse. I asked if he was joking since my director had approved my resignation already, but he was adamant that I had to work for another eight weeks. Another quick fact in my country, employers are not allowed to reject requests for PTO because they want to avoid having to pay out accrued days upon resignation, and legal government issues arise if social security administration catches on that people are overworked + if anyone calls or asks for anything work-related during your PTO it’s grounds for a lawsuit where the employer always loses.

Take that!

So after the HR BP insisted, I opened up my laptop next to him and submitted a leave request for all 42 days I had accrued over the years (~7 weeks) effective the following week. Now you might ask how I saved up 40+ days of leave? Well, because I was in a critical position overseeing operations and was on call 24/7, and even when I was on vacation always called up and asked to work or oversee/approve something, in exchange for what was essentially unpaid unofficial overtime and always working during holidays, I was allowed not to have to use my PTO officially. HR started stammering and asking what I was doing, to which I replied: “entering my vacation days, just an FYI, I won’t be replying to any messages, emails, or phone calls for the next two months. Including any 2 factor authentications (I had over 50 active company accounts registered to me). Oh, and in full transparency, I will be working for the other company in the meantime – see you!” My resignation was processed in 15 minutes.”

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This worker really went out with a BANG!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.