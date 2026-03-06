Amazing Call Center Representative Did Her Job So Well, And The Client Called The Company To Inform Them How Awesome Their Experience Was

Isn’t it really wholesome when customers and employees get along and instantly make a great deal?

Call Center Worker Exp W Call Center Worker. Role reversal. So I work as a rep. I’m good. I’m picky when I call places.

I know what good customer service is and I don’t take to it well when it’s bad especially since I’m super nice because I know their day was hell lol I have to call my phone carrier, I’ve messed up my plan. It’s a major company pink logo, my fault and I know this each time I call I don’t take it out on them, I’m still trying to figure out how to fix things.

Third rep I’ve talked to now was tonight, I explained what happened, I had to get a new line, promotion for phone was supposed to be accepted if I waited two days but this rep said it wasn’t there. BUT she found a work around. Props. Then I had her looking and giving me prices for about ten different options of how I wanted to proceed w my plan and upgrades. She had to look up multiple lines, prices on each line, price down today, my questions were endless. She patiently and kindly answered them all.

Then we tried to install an e-SIM and things went south. Code said no available data, her voice dropped she felt so bad. She wanted to fix it SO BAD before I got off the phone and I could tell. She tried but ended up having to send me to tech support. I know I can go to the store so I asked if she had an identifier or name I can use when I get my survey or if I talk to a manager later. She said no, they didn’t have those (I think she thought I wanted her to get commission it was miscommunication) so I firmly asked for a supervisor.

Now I’m with a very hesitant man but you can tell a cheerful guy, he was bracing for an irate caller he later told me. When he asked how he could help I purposefully sounded ticked off and said I just wanted someone to know that the agent I just spent over an hour with??? She was FREAKING AMAZING.

He burst out laughing. He said he thought I was going to say something bad. I said sorry lol I work in this industry and I am very critical when I call places and this rep was extraordinary. They close in 30 min, it’s her end of shift, she is tired, and I kept this woman answering so many questions and I kept jumping issues before she finished one. She was so kind. So humble. HERE IS THE GOOD PART!!

He said she was one of the best reps and then he said he wanted to confess she is actually up for a promotion and he would make sure this compliment call ended up with her application and he said “this is actually going to be her ace” and I just wanted to tell someone esp in case she sees this sub. WAY TO GO YOU DESERVE IT. Also even for us call takers, don’t forget to do surveys or kudo calls I know sometimes even we forget but compliments from us can do more than the average person as long as they know you’re in the industry. I’m so excited for her, I hope this really helped her and she excels in her new position.

