An Employee Finally Got Tired Of Working Overtime Hours With No Pay, So They Decided They’d Start Logging Out At 5PM Everyday

Most people can only work so long and so hard before they have to do what’s best for them and their family.

And when they finally reach their breaking point and they burn out, it’s time to make a major life change.

The person who wrote the story below got tired of the rat race and made a big life decision.

Read on and see what you think.

After years of unpaid overtime, I started logging out exactly at 5 PM. My productivity improved, and I finally have a life. “For years, I believed that staying late and putting in extra hours would lead to recognition and career progress.

They made a life-changing decision.

Instead, it led to burnout and resentment. Three months ago, I made a commitment to log out exactly at 5 PM, no exceptions. Surprisingly, not only did my productivity during work hours improve but I also regained my personal life.

It’s a win-win!

Now, I can spend more time with family, picked up old hobbies and feel more rested/energized. Do you know the best part? It’s the fact that my employer hasn’t noticed a drop in performance. This was an eye opener as it made me realize that overworking was a trap I set for myself.”

They’re finally back to living their life again!

