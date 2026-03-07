An Employee Worked Over 60 Hours In One Week, But His Boss Only Paid Him For 40 Hours And Offered No Overtime Pay

Most folks probably don’t think that working an hour or two of overtime once in a while is a big deal, but workers should always be compensated for their time.

“I don’t get paid overtime.” “I found out today my best friend doesn’t get paid overtime. When I asked him about this, this is what he explained to me: “Yeah, so, technically I’m salaried. When I started working for the intoxicated jerk (IJ), he told me I’d be salaried and I was cool with that.”

“I’ve taken one personal day since I started working for him, and when I got my check, I noticed I was missing 8 hours. When I asked him about it, he said “well yeah, I’ll pay for holidays and stuff, but I’m not going to pay for you to take a day off.” “I clarified that I am in fact salaried. IJ says yes, but if I don’t work, I don’t get paid.” “So, I asked “I’m not salaried then, I get paid by the day?” And he said “if thinking about it like that works for you, sure.”” “But I’ve worked Saturdays I don’t get paid for, and if I work past 8 hours in a day, I don’t get paid for it.”

This man worked 62 hours last week and got paid for 40 hours of work. If anyone here has any advice they’d like for me to pass along that isn’t just “quit” or “find a new job” I’m happy to do so. He is actively looking for a new job, but in the meantime, can’t just up and quit as he has bills to pay and needs a roof over his head.”

