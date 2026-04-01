Customer Wanted To Speak To An American Representative For Her Queries, So A Non-American Tech Support Employee Simply Responded In Kind

Some customers will really go above and beyond with their demands from customer care!

This guy shares how a customer refused to talk to him because he wasn’t American.

Check out the full story.

Well, A Boomer customer Filed a legal complaint against the company today. Well, it’s exactly how it sounds. A pretty easy day at work yesterday, except for the last 30 minutes when I received an e-mail from my supervisor, with an attachment saying “consumer_complaint_generalattorney.pdf”

This is where it gets interesting…

I went through the e-mail, and here’s how it goes- The customer is a 65+ year old lady, has filed a complaint against the company citing that she can’t seem to find adequate technical support for her new unit setup. She tried calling the support number but every time she tries, she gets connected to a person speaking a foreign language. I work in an MNC who is based in US.

He knows how to deal with certain situations at work…

Been in the organization for many years, gone through a few promotions and currently I handle escalations, technical support and official complaints for people with special needs and physical disabilities , in compliance the ADA act by the US Federal Government. So, one can say my current job role is a mandatory requirement for most service/product based company. So today, I went through the e-mail thread and the legal files for more details before I call back the customer. The customer is from one of the South Eastern States in the Country (Yes, the Bible belt – That part comes handy in the end of the story) and filed a complaint against the company which reached our legal team, from where it reached me.

UH OH…

For particular unit that she purchased, we can have a person from her part of the state, who will have a similar accent to her and who she can understand to assist her but they aren’t technically trained to assist in Troubleshooting/setup. The technical team who troubleshoots for that particular unit (my L1 team) is sitting in an another country (my country) where the language of communication is mostly English and are fluent in it. But most wouldn’t even try to speak in an American accent, because in our country, they have this notion that the Yankee accent is kinda funny (we mostly tend to stick to a neutral tongue) Anyhow, I took a few deep breaths and dialed the number, ready to give my opening script. I mumbled “Esse quam videri”, and hoped for the best.

He knew things were going to go south…

I heard three rings. Someone picked up the phone. “Hi, my name is littlepsychobrownkid from *****. I am the one handling the legal complaint from the organisation and I am one of the supervisors, specialized in attending to our customers with physical disabi….” Before I could finish, I heard a sound “I can’t understand you…” Then a click. Silence. I started thinking, was I speaking too fast? No I wasn’t.

He was really confused at first…

Was my accent too foreign for her? Na, can’t be. I have had really happy customers from parts of US, even from Boston who had a thicker accent who could understand me. Heck, I even had a corn farmer from Alabama as a customer once who had one of the most thickest southern accents, tell me I could be an American. I started this job working with our clients in Australia and New Zealand, with the thickest Strayan accent – just like watching a Steve Irwine documentary with my eyes closed. What exactly went wrong?

He did what he thought would be right!

1 in the morning, in the freezing cold,I lit a cigarette and took a long puff wondering what can I do to end this story in a happy ending when I post it on reddit? I went back, called her again. She picked up. I gave her the standard opening script and I said really slowly, making sure she can comprehend each and every word- “I will be assisting you with the issue and anytime you feel like you don’t understand me, you can stop me right there and ask me to repeat, I’ll be more than happy to…”

That’s INSANE!

She cut me off. “Yeah you can help me out, but are you American?” “No, I am not.” “Well, then I am afraid I don’t understand you. Bye” Click. She hung up on me again. I looked at the address and the state name on the legal form once again.

Finally the cherry on top!

Makes sense. You can take the racist horse to the water, but what am I supposed to do after that..? I spent some time hanging around the water filter, made myself an espresso, and started typing the reply to the e-mail. Hi supervisor, Customer is either a racist or has a fetish towards American Accents. Customer has explicitly asked for a person with an American Descendence. Please have someone call her asap. Regards, littlepsychobrownkid L2 Escalations Engineer *****, HQ: PA,SC,CA I deleted the first line of the email and sent it. All the best to me tomorrow.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Why would the customer not stick to the problem at hand?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to deal with customers like these.

This user thinks it is mean that some people are like this.

This user shares their experience with a similar customer.

This user wants this lady to know that all calls are recorded!

This user thinks there might be another side to this story.

Somebody here is a bit too annoyed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.