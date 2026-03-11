Boyfriend Cleared His Saturday To Spend The Day With His Girlfriend, But At The Last Minute, She Cancelled To Go Out With Friends Instead

It can feel pointless to make plans when the other person doesn’t honor them.

So, what would you do if you and your girlfriend agreed to spend Saturday together, and you cleared your schedule for it, but at the last minute, she informed you that she’d be going out with her friends instead? Would you be okay with her decision? Or would you get upset and call her out?

In the following story, one boyfriend deals with this situation and decides to push back. Here’s what happened.

AITA for reacting the way I did after my girlfriend (F16) changed our plans last minute? I (18M) have been dating my girlfriend (16F) for a few months. Earlier in the week, we agreed to spend Saturday together. No specific activity was planned, but we both agreed on the day and time. Because of that, I did not make any other plans. On Saturday morning, my girlfriend texted me saying she had decided to go out with her friends instead. She said she might be available later in the evening, but she wasn’t sure.

He tried to reason with her, but she stood firm on her new plans.

She did not ask me beforehand and informed me after the decision was already made. I replied that we had already agreed to spend the day together and that I had kept the day free. After that, she said she should be allowed to make spontaneous plans and that changing plans wasn’t a big deal. The conversation ended in a heated argument, and we haven’t spoken since. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s upset because that was pretty rude.

Let’s check out what advice Reddit readers have to offer.

This reader explains that they’re still young.

According to this comment, he should find someone who respects his time.

For this reader, no one is completely in the right.

Here’s someone who thinks he should break up with her.

It may be time to take a break.

Clearly, he’s more invested in the relationship than she is, so maybe they need some time apart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.