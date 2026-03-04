Burned Out IT Worker Was Denied Remote Work By His Boss During A Personal Crisis, And His Forced Time Away Helped Him Stage A Major Comeback

Hard times have a way of piling up until even the strongest people feel buried.

When one overwhelmed IT worker asked his rigid employer for a chance to work from home, he was told to see a doctor instead.

So one compassionate doctor’s note soon turned into the longest and most transformative break of his life.

“If you feel sick, go see a doctor!” “Okay Boss” – KACHING About 10 months ago, I was going through a very hard time in my life. My job, my marriage, my family — everything was failing, including me, who had relapsed. Then the pandemic came on top. I desperately needed a break, or at least some slack.

Since I was regarded an essential employee (IT-Helpdesk Admin Grunt), my employer blocked all of my inquiries for some home office to catch a breath, get some distance between me and a certain micromanaging “inofficial Teamlead,” and maybe even find enough time and power to tackle some of my personal problems. Home office would have meant saving 3 hours of driving daily.

Little background information: this was during a time where laws and policies changed almost weekly. I can’t say if at that moment home office was even mandatory (if possible), but at least the whole world already, or still, agreed everyone should stay home if possible. Except my employer, who told me there’s no home office — no, not even some hours after lunch break — and to go see a doctor if I didn’t feel well enough to work.

So I did. The doc shook his head about my employer and gave me a sick note. And another one. And another one… until today. And I made good use of this time. As of today, I am 241 days sober.

My divorce is lined up, and my ex has recently finally moved out. Never in this time did my employer reach out to me, not even once.

Until some weeks ago, when they sent me my dismissal. This I had been waiting for, since they are legally not allowed to do that (in my case at least). Thankfully, I have always been a fan of unions.

Now, after some “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain,” I have agreed to leave this toxic workplace in exchange for coin. Those coins will help me replace the stuff my ex-wife took with her. I ain’t even mad.

Funny how hitting rock bottom can launch you straight into a comeback.

