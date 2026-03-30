Call Center Employee Tried To Help Driver Submit Updated License, But After He Texted The 800 Number And Claimed His Email Could Only Send Messages But Not Receive Them

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, someone will surprise you.

So, what would you do if you needed to send updated information to a driver at your company, but they didn’t know how to send or receive emails? Would you walk them through step-by-step? Or would you just go with the flow until they figured it out on their own?

In the following story, one customer service rep finds himself in this situation and quickly learns he cannot help the guy. Here’s what happened.

“My email address isn’t the kind that can receive emails.” I work for a company with drivers, so each driver has to have their valid driver’s license and insurance on file at all times. Our recruiting team hires some pretty clueless folks, but I don’t mind being helpful overall. In some instances, it’s just mind-boggling. Driver calls in today: I am trying to send my updated license to you. I sent a text.

He was trying to text an 800 number.

Me: We do not have a text number here to receive these things. Did a rep give you a personal number to text, or who are you sending it to? Driver: Proceeds to recite our 800 number Me: I’m sorry, that is just the call center’s phone number. Texts cannot be sent or received this way. Driver: Well, how do I send it?

Me: Gives email address

Apparently, he didn’t know how to send an email.

Driver: Spends time fumbling around before saying, “Did you get it now?” Me: No, nothing has come through Driver: Wait, do I spell out the word “at” or use the at sign?

Me: You need to use the at symbol, sir. I can send an email, and you can just reply to that if that will help. Driver: No, my email address can’t receive emails, so that wouldn’t work.

He didn’t know what to say when the customer said his email doesn’t accept emails.

Me: Maybe our emails go to your spam folder? Driver: No, I just have the kind of email that is only for sending emails. I don’t have the kind you can send emails to. Me: I’m not familiar with that type of email, but we also have a fax number if you have access to a fax machine. Driver: Can I send a text to the fax number?

The guy finally came up with a plan.

Me: No, that is only for faxes. Driver: Ugh, I don’t know. I am going to have to go back to where I bought this phone and ask them to set up an email address so I can receive emails. I’ll have to call you back. Fine by me, but I do feel sorry for the person at the phone store when he gets there.

Wow! Tell us you don’t know much about technology without saying it.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve told him.

This person has heard of email addresses like that.

According to this comment, you can text an email and vice versa.

Yet another reader explaining that private mailboxes exist.

Here’s someone who simply won’t believe it.

That must’ve been pretty shocking.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.