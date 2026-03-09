Car Owner Slightly Moves Garbage Bins To Walk Through After Parking, But Her Partner Says That’s Frowned Upon In His Neighborhood

It’s a good idea to be in your neighbors’ good books because uncomfortable things can happen if aren’t.

AITA for not having “Trash Can Respect”?

My friend lives on a residential, public road w/street parking that’s scarce. Residents often leave their blue & gray bins out on the road (even on non-pickup nights). This isn’t some nice, fancy, high-income, clean, or strict area by any means… Very much the EXACT opposite. I parked my Honda Fit 4 houses down from her place, right up to a bin to ensure it wasn’t too close to a driveway. I scooted the bin over <1 ft to walk through.

That was supposedly a no-no.

My partner says don’t touch other people’s trash cans or I’m gonna tick them off. Mind you, it’s 2 AM and there’s no one around. He said they could be watching from a security camera. I said that’s ridiculous. It’s a trash can on the public road. I just moved it to pass. It’s not like I’m digging in their trash, trespassing, or moving it far. He said it’s rude that I even touched it, and he’d be mad if someone did that in front of his house. “Because it’s MY trash can. MY property. Not yours.” I pointed out it says “Property of City & County of Honolulu.”

Neither of them will budge.

He said, “Doesn’t matter, you’re a guest here. Most people know not to do that. You have no Trash Can Respect!” I said it’s literally trash… if they cared that much about it getting touched they’d move it to their driveway. This escalated, ruining my mood, & he ended with “You just don’t get these things, but oh well, now you know”… I said “No, I’m not going to follow that.” Immediately after this, he puts trash in the bin in front of our friends place (a multi-unit property). AITA here?

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL hilarious show.

I don’t remember Hawaii being like that, either.

Agreed.

This made me cackle. People worry too much.

This is what I would have done. It’s his street, not hers.

Sounds like he has anxiety.

