Check Out The Impressive First Map Of America, Completed Around 1500 CE And Largely Unknown Until 1832

For much of history, maps were essential pieces of equipment for anyone who wanted to get anywhere. Today’s maps are incredibly precise and accurate thanks to GPS technology, but for the vast majority of history, maps were typically more of a rough sketch than a precise guide.

That is certainly the case for the very first known map to show the coasts of the Americas along with Europe, Asia, and Africa. The map was made around the year 1500 CE by Juan de la Cosa, who was the owner of the Santa Maria, made famous by the Christopher Columbus journey.

Juan de la Cosa was the second-in-command on the iconic journey, and he created this map based on the experience. The map reads, in Spanish:

“Juan de la Cosa made this in the port of Santa Maria in the year 1500.”

Not surprisingly, the map only shows the coastal edges of the Americas since, at least at the time, little to no exploration of the inner areas of the Americas had even been attempted. The short area beyond the coast that he did include in the map simply shows that it was green and forested, which is no surprise.

In addition to the coastal areas of North America, he also included the Caribbean islands and parts of South America. For its time and what he was able to see for himself, it is a remarkably accurate map.

At the time, any largely unknown landmass was highly coveted by many different groups of people, so it is no surprise that this map was kept largely hidden. In fact, it wasn’t even known to exist until 1832 when a French Scientist bought it from a junk shop dealer in Paris. Prior to that, it is believed that it spent some time in the Vatican Archives until it was stolen by Napoleon when he seized them in 1810.

Today, maps like this are an important piece of history as well as an impressive piece of art. The fact that this parchment survived for over 500 years and is in such great shape is remarkable.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.