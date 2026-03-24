Chef Asked Dishwasher To Clean The Rented Barbecue, But When The Owner Saw How It Was Being Cleaned, He Freaked Out

Not everyone knows a lot about grills, cast iron, or slow cookers.

But an important thing to know about some cookers, like a pig spit or a barbecue, is that there are important metals and “seasoning” that should never be cleaned off or touched.

This is an important part of the story you’re about to read. A young man was asked to clean a barbecue, but the only direction he was given almost cost him his job.

Let’s see how this played out…

Really seals in the flavor This story is from many years ago from when I was 19-20. I used to work for a Resort… the same resort 3 separate times in many different job roles. This was my second time working there when I did dishwashing. I kind of got the job accidentally which is another story entirely. ANYWAYS! They held a Hawaiian Luau event which involved renting a custom built whole pig spit roast that fit 2 pigs. As a seasoned adult who has now enjoyed a lifetime of good barbeque, this thing was beautiful.

As someone who thought they were an adult…. this thing was a large inconvenience and a waste of money.

Some of the chefs were really awful.

I didn’t get to participate in any of the food… but I did get to see the dishes. Me and my coworker went out in the loading dock to take a break as one of the chefs rolled up with a golf cart towing the Big ol Pig Cooker. There are two types of chefs at this resort, the cool ones… and the type who was currently driving the golf cart. He lights up a cigarette and looks at the two of us. Points at me and says “Clean it”. I walk up and take my first look inside. It looks like it’s been through absolute hell.

He tried to explain what a big job this would be.

“This is more that a shift worth of cleaning… I don’t know even know where to start.” “Well, they’ll be here in 3 hours to pick it up. So you better start now and when they get here, it better shine like new.” “How do you even clean something like this?” “I don’t care, just make it shine.”

Well, sounds like a plan.

I know I’m being set up for failure but I knuckle down. If I work my butt off but fail in the process I’ll be in less trouble than if I just don’t try at all. I brought out the big guns. I went to the supply closet and got a brand new un-used floor scrub brush, all the heavy chemicals and the garden hose. I spray the whole thing down in 4 cans of the heaviest degreaser we have, let it sit, and then literally stand inside and scrubbed.

He was determined to make progress.

After an hour of scrubbing I rinse to see the progress. Not much. I go to maintenance and grab a paint scraper and some scotch pads out of their supply. Another round of heavy chemicals and I start scraping. Really making progress now. I work into a system. Chemicals, scrape, scrub, rinse, chemicals, scrap, scrub, rinse. I am on my knees in this thing chipping away at the crap and I heard the dock door open. It’s one of the office guys, the chef, and someone else.

Hope that’s what they was looking for…

“…right out here, he better have it clean for ya.” It’s at this point I look up. The Chef sees me obviously not done and has an evil grin. The office guy looks indifferent. The stranger…. Enraged Horror. He comes running up and starts a tirade.

Maybe it’s like a cast iron skillet. You’re not supposed to scrub it until it shines.

I blank on what he says as my mind goes into survival mode. Usually people I see this angry are one really small thing away from physical violence. I don’t remember the exact argument but I do remember the guy being mad about how I was cleaning it with “You scrubbed off the flavor” and how it was “seasoned” which meant nothing to me at that point in my life. The chef chimed in with “Why would you do this, don’t you have any common sense?”

He was totally set up.

My mind comes back into focus and I say “You said you didn’t care how I cleaned it but to make it shine like new.” There was a moment of silence and then he starts back at me telling me that I was done here and HR would have my butt for this… like losing this job would ruin my life. The other dishwasher, like a knight with a moist dish towel over one shoulder, appears in the doorway. “Dude you literally told him to make it shine like new, I was standing right here.” They made me stop where I was and rinse it off…. We lost our deposit. I never got in trouble. Chef got his butt reamed. Things never got better there… but I felt vindicated. I am still good friends with that other dishwasher.

Thank goodness the other dishwasher was there to back up OP’s explanation.

Let’s get into the comments on Reddit.

People who understood the severity of the situation were relieved!

This person gives them some credit for not totally knowing what was going on.

And this person shared a funny relatable story!

Be careful what you wish for, chef!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.