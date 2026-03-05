Client Claims He Doesn’t Use Any Water To Avoid Paying The Bill, But This Employee Knew Exactly How To Deal With Crazy Claims

Some people will really get on your nerves for the silliest things!

“No, I don’t use water when I shower” I worked in collections for a water company. I had a man transferred to me to discuss his debt. Me: good afternoon welcome to (collection company), how can I help you today?

Man: I have been overcharged on my water bill! Me: oh I’m so sorry about that! Let me look into that for you, give me a moment!…..I’ve reviewed your account and I can see there isn’t any over charging, your bill has been consistently the same at the time of the year for over 5 years – is there a reason you feel you’ve been over charged? Man: it’s a system estimate, they never checked my water meter! Me: that’s okay, you may not have seen a meter reading as quite often it’s done during the day while people are at work. Man: No! They haven’t come and read the meter! I have covered my meter with bricks and no one contacted me about it!

Me: oh, is there a particular reason you’ve left it covered in bricks? Man: because I haven’t seen them read my meter! I’ve seen the man come to read my gas meter but not my water! I placed them there so they would have to call me to read it! I have watched from my window to see them check but no one came! Me: please be aware, sir, you shouldn’t block the meter as it’s technically the property of (water company) but let me see if I can find any information about the reading itself, give me a moment. …….sir, your water meter is currently a digital meter, the meter reading itself goes directly to (water company) automatically, they don’t need to physically read the meter. Man: that’s not true! They have estimated the reading wrong anyway! I haven’t used any water!

Me: a portion of the bill will be for the supply itself but I can see the usage is $$$. Have you not been living at the property. Man: of course I have. I just haven’t used water! Me: oh okay, do you not shower at home? Man: that’s disgusting of course I do. Me: do you flush your toilet or wash your hands?

Man: yes. Me: so you’ve used water and this counts towards the usage itself. Man: no I haven’t used water and no one read my meter! Me: (repeated as above, digital meter, water usage etc) Man: you don’t know how to do your job, that’s bull crap.

Me: please hold then, I will transfer you to customer support, I’ll have someone from (water company) to explain further. Man: damn str- Me: places man on hold and transferred I wonder if this man uses water to wash his tin foil hat as well?…

