Compassionate Woman Became The Go-To Safety Net For A Friend In Need, But His Constant Demands Began To Chip Away At Her Own Peace

Supporting a friend through hard times can slowly blur the line between compassion and burnout.

So when one woman found herself emotionally and financially carrying a struggling friend through depression, medical bills, and rent, she began to feel drained — even as her own guilt told her she had no right to be.

AITA for not lending money I’m feeling really exhausted, and I don’t know if I’m overreacting. I’ve been emotionally supporting a close friend for a while now. He’s dealing with depression, health anxiety, and serious family and financial issues.

So she’s chipped in where she can.

Since November, I’ve also been helping him financially when he asked, including rent for one month and medical expenses. I didn’t expect the money back because his family is genuinely struggling.

But when he asked for even more, it put her in an uncomfortable position.

He is aware that he is asking for more money from me. He says he will give it back, but it may take time. I understand. I do have savings, so technically I can help, but emotionally I feel completely drained and overwhelmed.

Now her own mental health is starting to take a hit.

I’m constantly anxious about the next request, guilty for even hesitating, and torn because I know his situation is genuinely bad. At the same time, I feel like I’m slowly losing my peace. I’m privileged enough—he is not.

Which makes her feel even worse.

I feel guilty. I feel horrible for feeling stressed and crying over this when he’s clearly suffering more. AITA?

This sounds like it would be a difficult place for anyone to be.

What did Reddit think?

It’s high time to set a much needed boundary.

Many people say you should never loan money you’re not comfortable with parting with for good.

There comes a time when you have to look out for yourself.

Some people end up draining you in more ways than one.

She gave and gave, but eventually she reached a point where there was nothing left.

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

