Convenience Store Cashier Follows Her Manager’s Health Code Policy, But Her Customer Refused Her Polite Request To Put His Plant On The Floor To Get His Cake

Man calls ME “difficult” after refusing to listen to my directions. I work at a normal convenience store with a bakery section. It is right at the front of the store, where the doors are. Therefore the first thing people see is my lovely face and all the cakes and bread. I stand there behind the desk through out my whole shift.

The entrance resembles a greenhouse and is therefore also the place where the flowers and plants are placed. This is important because we are not allowed to have the flowers and stuff on our desk, as it is a health and safety violation (because of dirt and germs). But since my desk is placed right at the entrance, people buy the flowers from me before or after going through the rest of the store. So my boss told me I should ask customers to place the plants on the floor or hold them in their hand. When this incident occurred I was on an afternoon shift in charge of the bakery alone. I am helping a customer and in the process I move from one end of the bakery to the other not having a clear line of sight to the desk where people place there items.

When i arrive back with the items the customer needed, I notice a flower has been placed on the table. I ask the customer if it is theirs, but they say no. So I make a note of it and notice a man the the far left looking at the cake display. I finish up with the customer and the man moves over in front of me and ask him if the flower is his, but he ignores me and starts stating what he would like to buy. I repeat the question and he answers. the following convo then starts: Him: Yes. Me: Okay sir. then could you remove it from the desk please, its not allowed to be there. Him: Oh (Picks up plant and place it on the display case to the right left of me)

Me: Sir. That wont do either, could you place it on the floor? Him: (Picks up plant) No, I wont do that (sets plant down once again in same spot.) Me: (Getting very confused) Sir its not allowed to be there— Him: (Cutting me off) I won’t place it on the floor. If you continue I wont buy from you.

Me: Sir, if you wont place it on the floor could you then just hold it? Him: No, i wont bother with this. If it’s gonna be this way i wont buy, goodbye. His wife then comes out of the store and walks over to him. He moves to leave with her.

She asks, Aren’t we gonna get cake? (Oblivious to what has just gone down) They move a little away and leave the flower on my desk. Him: No, I don’t wanna buy anymore, she is being difficult. Then they leave and I pick up the plant and place it back from where it came. My next customer was a sweet lady came in a minute or two after and picked up the same flower he had, and came to buy it from me. She put it on the floor from the start. So I’m happy to say the flower probably got a better home.

Easier and simpler!

Absolutely. I feel sorry for workers who need to follow irrational rules.

Thank you! In communications and marketing, we call these key messages.

Exactly. Personally it could make me fall and if I got hurt I could sue the store. How is that a good option? Don’t be ableist!

Fair enough!

He should have taken up his beef with management instead of putting the worker in this position.

