Coworker Asks Him To Fix Something At Her House, And Her Husband Comes Home Furious And Accuses Him Of Crossing A Line

What started as a simple favor quickly turned into workplace drama when a husband walked in and immediately saw red.

Despite being told in advance and the coworker’s kids being present the whole time, the situation suddenly took on a much more suspicious tone.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for going to my female coworkers house to help her fix something? I’m 38(M). my coworker is 33(F) and she started working with me in December. She’s quiet, kinda comments on music and movies sometimes. but she shows up, does her job and leaves. She asked me yesterday if i could come over after work and help her fix something because her husband doesn’t know how and she doesn’t want to call someone to fix it but she knows i know how and she’d pay me in lunch.

Nothing like a lunch payment.

Which I’m not gonna turn down food so whatever i went over she had all the parts. I fixed what needed fixing, I showed her how to fix it so if something like that broke again she could fix it. Her daughter was there the whole time, held flash lights, handing me parts i needed and then she door dashed lunch so i could eat while she went and picked up her older kids from school and we could finish up after she grabbed them.

Success!

Well finishing up turned into it was still leaking, so i took it apart again and resealed things and by the time we were finishing up a second time her husband came home and he was livid. And yes she told him a coworker was coming to help fix it. it wasn’t like he was blindsided. he knew i was coming to help her fix it. but now a couple coworkers are saying I’m an a****** for going to another mans house with his wife and daughter home like I was being some creeper. we literally fixed the thing and talked about stupid stuff all day. AITAH?

Now he’s left confused as coworkers debate whether he was just being helpful…or whether stepping into a married colleague’s home was crossing an unspoken boundary.

Most Redditors think it was harmless.

This person says ABSOLUTELY not the jerk.

This person says it’s the woman’s fault for her lack of communication.

And this person doesn’t see the big deal at all.

Moral of the story: Helping fix a leak doesn’t make you a homewrecker.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.