Customer Demands Refund For Defective Shoes, But The Manager And Supervisor Both Refuse To Give Her A Refund

Imagine being a manager at a shoe store and being trained on what qualifies and what does not qualify as a defective pair of shoes. If an angry customer came into your store demanding a refund for a pair of shoes that were clearly not defective, would you give them a refund anyway or usher them out of your store?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she is not backing down. Then, the customer insists on talking to a supervisor.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

“It took me 40 minutes to park, You’re giving me new shoes!” Today, I had a peach of a customer come in. For some back story I am a manager of a shoe store. I’ve been working with the company for 9 years. When customers buy from us, we offer a one year reasonable wear manufactures defect warranty. I’m trained by vendors as well I can just use common sense. Sometimes, things come into me that aren’t per-say “defects” but I will make exceptions depending on what has happened, wear, and just general customer service.

A woman wanted to return a pair of shoes.

Today I had a woman come in. She had purchased a pair children’s velcro Skechers. She had intially come in Monday after I had left. She didn’t have the shoes with her and was asking about potential options, as the shoes were “damaged.” My shift leader at the time told her she would have to bring them in when I was on shift, and they would be inspected. Fast forward to today. She had come in with the shoes for me to take a look at, no problem. I will be “me” and she will be SL for Skechers lady.

The shoes looked far from new.

SL: hello, I purchased these Skechers a little over a month ago and the Velcro is so longer sticking. Me: alright, let me take a look! She then places the shoes on the desk. Typically Velcro no longer sticking isn’t a “defect.” This commonly happens when the Velcro is jammed with fluff or dirt. This is somthing I will attempt to fix and show customers how to do so, or this is one of those times I will make an exception, depending on wear. These shoes on the other hand, looked like they had literally walked 500 miles and then another 500 more through mud, lakes, and just general destruction. Even if it had only been a little over a month, they were very heavily worn. The shoes still had mud stains all over them.

OP determined that there wasn’t a defect.

I inspected the shoes, and found the Velcro was no longer sticking due to water damaged. It also looked like the customer tried to brush the Velcro with a hair brush, making the Velcro basically fluff and frayed. Me: unfortunately miss, this is not a defect and does not fall under our policy. SL: it took me 40 minutes to park, you’re doing somthing for me. Me: we cover a one year reasonable wear manufactures defect warrenty. Certain things arnt covered under that policy. Velcro in this condition does not fall under it.

The lady was either lying or misunderstood.

SL: your staff told me on Monday that I could come back and YOU would be giving me new shoes! Me: -knowing that’s nonsense- okay miss. I am sorry for the confusion, however these things are determined on a case to case basis. SL: so you don’t train your staff!? Me: I do, this is not in their job description.

The lady was very insistant.

SL: that’s absolutely ridiclious! You’re clearly not trained either. This is a defect! Your staff told me I had I one year defect warranty! Me: I am actually trained by the vendors themselves and no, this is not a defect. SL: the Velcro isn’t sticking! Do somthing about this RIGHT NOW. Me: again miss, this isn’t a defect and with the shoes in this condition I can not issue an exchange or refund.

It really is a circular argument.

SL: YES. IT. IS. I’ve come here TWICE now and I was TOLD you would be GIVING me new shoes! So DO your job and do somthing for me RIGHT now. Me: we are just going in circles with this conversation now. The product it’s not defective. This is a result of heavy wear. SL: SHES ONLY BEEN WEARING THEM FOR A MONTH. MY DAUGHTER NEEDS SHOES. GO GET ME SHOES FOR HER NOW. At this point I’m over it. She got her answer, she just didn’t like it. It’s a busy Saturday and my store is full of customers.

The lady decided to escalate the situation.

Me: unfortunately miss, that will not be happening today. SL: I want to talk to someone higher up THAN YOU. You are CLEARLY dense. Me: sure, here is customer services number. You can speak to a supervisor there. SL: YOU KNOW WHAT, I’LL CALL THEM HERE BECAUSE IM NOT COMING BACK AGAIN.

The daughter sounds as annoying as the mother.

While I’m writing down the number she tells her daughter to tell other customers not to shop here because we don’t have a refund policy. She also told her daughter to follow me and let me know she needed new shoes. Her daughter was hyper active and chatty (in another situation, I would love this child) so she did just thyat. I’m assisting other customers and this point. She is standing at my cash desk yelling to one of the reps on the phone. I didn’t hear the entire conversation as I was running around like crazy. The bits I did hear, were quite funny. This was a level 10 adult hissy fit.

It seems like the supervisor didn’t give her the answer she wanted.

SL: GET SOMEONE WHO IS ACTUALLY TRAINED DOWN HERE NOW. SHE HAS NO IDEA WHAT SHE’S DOING. The Velcro isn’t sticking!!! My daughter needs shoes! It’s YOUR fault she’s going to have to walk around bare foot! I will come after your company when she gets sick from not wearing shoes outside. I WANT TO TALK TO YOUR SUPERVISOR. YOU ARE THE SUPERVISOR!? GIVE ME ANOTHER ONE TO TALK TO. SHE TOLD ME VELCRO ISN’T UNDER WARRANTY. What do you mean it’s a case to case basis!? SO SHES DISCRIMINATING AGANIST ME!? I want to talk to some else now! Her district manager should be DELIVERING NEW SHOES TO MY HOUSE. I CAME IN TODAY AND IT TOOK ME 40 MINUTES TO PARK, I WANT NEED NEW SHOES NOW. I am cashing someone out while she is standing there still going off. She was so ridiclious I was having a hard time keeping it together. SL: you WILL have another supervisor call me no later than 10am on Tuesday OR I’M GOING TO THE PRESS. She hung up now and looked at me.

The customer was still furious.

SL: just so YOU know I was told on Monday that I would be getting new shoes, you then told me Velcro isn’t covered under warrenty, and they told me it was, so clearly your just as stupid as your choice. Me: okay, well that’s fine, all 3 responses still gave you the same answer which was “no” SL: also I don’t appreciate the smirk on your face. IM NEVER SHOPPING HERE AGAIN. Me: great! Thank you! She then storms out of the store telling customers not to shop here because we have no return policy. That was my entertainment for the day, that’s for sure.

I can’t imagine bringing worn out shoes into a store and expecting a refund. That’s ridiculous! Who needs her business anyway?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The customer’s argument was really ridiculous.

This person has a question about Velcro.

I was almost expecting something like this to happen.

Here’s another suggestion.

We can only hope she keeps her word and doesn’t come back.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.