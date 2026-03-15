Customer Kept Questioning A Call Center Employee, So The Employee Eventually Hung Up Without Giving Any Answers

Oftentimes call center employees will know what to expect from their customers…

Just like this guy. He knew what was coming!

Check out the full story.

Today someone tried to bombard/stump me with questions and began to be annoyed that I knew the answers to every question quickly lol As if anything ever makes sense with this field of work. So anyways, caller drops in…i go through the whole opening thing and she “just has a question” which is a call type I loath because its never…JUST…a question but ok sure…

He was not expecting this to get any better…

She asks her question. I answer it. I’ve been here forever and I’ve gotten the question a million times. So she re-words the question she just asked, as if the yes or no response wasn’t good enough for the yes or no question that she asked, ok I bite and give her a little more (but you cant give too much you don’t want to scramble their brains) and she’s silent then lets out an “okayyy?” as if its still no good. She literally asked a question she knew the answer to and I agreed lol…but she’s confused that I agree with her but I don’t wanna go down this path so I ask “other than your question about X did you have any other questions for me?”

The trouble was already screaming at him!

She goes “well actually yes…bla bla bla bla” this time not a yes or no, but very simple 123 policy so I answer. She asks another question, and another and another, and another and they’re all very very simple questions anyone who’s been working longer than a couple years would know honestly…but she’s starting to get irritated and she’s asking the questions at a faster pace…oh…am I being quizzed? Is she trying to assert dominance on my call? Did I bruise her ego at some point? Like what’s going on… The next question she blurts out like its an episode of family feud, I answer and she says “are you sure? That’s not what my friend said happened to him”

UH OH…

I avoid her trap and go ” hmmmm…that’s strange, definitely not the case here with YOUR account… hmm ***pretends to be stumped***,” **BAM** right on her head. So she breaks down and says what she’s probably wanted to say the last 5 minutes “why aren’t you looking up my questions?” I laugh it off and passively-aggressively shame her back “oh no ma’am I’ve been here forever! I get these questions all the time!” *BAM* right over her head again.

That’s INSANE!

At this point she’s just trying to imply that I am spitting out answers the same way she’s spitting out questions and I ask if she has a minute to go with me to the Q&A section online to get it from the horses mouth lol–she declined of course and now she thinks we are about to have a stalemate but my handle time isn’t over 100% for nothing! I’m not about to beg and plead for her to accept that I am right, and she’s not going to stall the call because she doesn’t “believe” I know the answers to her simple questions– I am unmoved by being given the silent treatment so I give her the ol “well Mrs. x today I went over a few questions for you, if you have any others we’ll be glad to answer them or walk with you through the Q&A online! Enjoy the day!”

Finally the cherry on top!

But I actually wait a few seconds…and she gives me silence lol…but as I’m starting to disconnect the call I hear a “well actually, wait…wait” **click** oops

YIKES! That must have earned him some negative points from the customer!

Why won’t customers understand that employees don’t own the entire organization?!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows some callers are just trying to test the employees.

This user shares a bizarre story when they were working in the same field.

This user shares their experience as a call center worker.

This user has a favorite from these conversations!

This user knows some customers want to stick to their assumed conversation…

Isn’t it funny that customers would test people who are simply doing their job?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.