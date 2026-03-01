Customer Tells A Female Construction Estimator He Wants A Guy To Help Him, So She Lets Him Wait Instead Of Helping

Imagine being a woman working in a man’s world where your customers often don’t think you’re capable of helping them. Would you prove them wrong, or would you give them exactly what they want?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she decides to give the customer what he wants even though it would’ve saved him a lot of time if she had helped him instead.

Keep reading for all the details.

He’ll be right with you I (female) work in the male dominated industry of construction as an estimator and project manager. That’s pretty much the background necessary. I am one of two estimators in my office.

One man assumed she didn’t know much.

One day, a man walked in and I went to greet him as the office manager was out and the other estimator was on the phone. When I asked him how could I help him, he asked if he could speak to someone who knew what they were talking about. I tried not to be instantly irritated and explained to him that I was an estimator and could give him a price. He said “this is rather complicated, so is there a ‘guy’ here that will understand this?”

She knew she could handle it but decided to comply.

I had seen his drawings, and knew it was a rather easy job. Instead I told him “Bob” would be right with him and to have a seat. Told Bob he had a customer waiting. Bob informed me he’d be on the phone for at least another half hour.

She explained the situation to Bob.

Sorry Bob the customer has requested to wait for you…….. An hour goes by and Bob comes in my office as asked why I didn’t help that guy because the job was so easy. I told him the story, and he said fair enough and walked out.

I almost expected her to walk into an office, come back out with a stick on mustache and pretend to be “a guy” who could help. At least, that sounds like it’d be a funny way to handle it.

Her way of handling it was to give the customer exactly what he wanted, which worked too. Although, I wish she had proved him wrong. The customer still has the opinion that she wouldn’t be able to help him.

