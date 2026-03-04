Customers Kept Calling With Useless Questions, But The Representative Had To Keep His Cool To Keep His Job

Sometimes it is just not your day at work and everything tests your patience that day!

This guy shares how the most annoying customers kept calling him and ruined his day.

Check out the full story.

Customers are TESTING me today ugh I am the customer service department for a small company. Just me on chat, email and phone. Most of our customers are amazing, but they are testing me today lol Customer A: I want to place an order.

UH OH…

Me: ok, what would you like? Customer: I want super limited edition item available for 2 weeks or less every April. Me: explains its not available and we can email when ready. Customer: well the owner told me he would email and he sent me one yesterday that it’s ready now. It was me that told him 2 weeks ago that it wasn’t available until April and we’d let him know. Owner sent a newsletter this week with just a general update on what we’re up to.

He was losing his patience with this one…

No mention of this product. Customer proceeds to argue with me about the products availability. Gets mad that we’re flip flopping. Customer B: I want to place a large order, is the sale from November still happening? (We had a store wide sale for all of November and multiple category sales in December). Me: We aren’t having any sales this month, what are you wanting to order? Customer: 2 items and its a lot of money.

That’s INSANE!

Me: Item 1 won’t be on sale again until probably March. Item 2 is usually only on sale in November/December Customer: Well it was on sale for black Friday, why isn’t it on sale now? Me (in my head lol) it was on sale for almost 2 months, every sale email we sent has an expiration shown. Why didn’t you order when you knew it was on sale? Customer C: your website says free shipping. But when I get to checkout it show a shipping charge. Me: what are you trying to order? Customer: 2 items

He simply wants to log off at this point!

Me: that’s odd. That order does ship for free unless you are shipping to Alaska or Hawaii. Then it’s a $13 flat rate charge and it ships priority (note our cost to ship to AK and HI is double or more. This order would cost us $50 to ship) Customer then argues with me that it should be free because it will ship flat rate priority. Refuses to accept that it costs us more to ship to AK because those items would never ship flat rate to a state in the lower 48. Doesn’t agree that we shouldn’t have to eat the $50 shipping charge entirely when we are willing to offer free shipping on orders that cost us $15-$25 with UPS.

YIKES!

I ended up just telling him I can’t make an exception and he hung up on me. Can’t wait for 5pm to roll around today.

GEEZ! That sounds like a frustrating day!

Why can’t he simply follow the script like most customer services do?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows some customers will literally test everyone!

This user shares the struggle of working in a shipping hub.

This user shares a story from the 80s!

This user shares a story of one of their customers!

This user knows customer service is the worst department!

Someone’s having a bad day!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.