Disabled Veteran Was Offered A Management Role Then Handed A Warehouse Contract Instead, So He Exposed The Dishonest HR Rep As A Phony At A Job Fair Years Later

Some companies claim to support veterans — right up until it actually costs them something.

So when a disabled veteran was offered a management role, only to be handed paperwork for a warehouse job with strings attached by a dishonest HR rep, he refused to play along.

When fate put them face to face again at a job fair, he made sure everyone knew exactly the type of person she really was.

Keep reading for the full story.

Just a neighborly warning. I had just gotten out of the Army, medical retirement for combat injuries. Spinal injury, rebuilt knee, nerve damage in the opposite leg, plus more.

He thought he had a job lead, but it went nowhere fast.

A company offered me a logistics manager position, but after multiple interviews, a drug test, and all, they informed me the position would not be open for a year or more. I could apply as “part of the family” once it did but that until then I’d be working the warehouse prepping shipping pallets half of each shift and teaching my supervisor about logistics for the other half of the day. (You know, the guy doing the job they advertised and that I applied for…) So I left. Now on to my petty revenge.

His next job ended up setting the stage perfectly.

I got a different job in a field I never considered and am still with the company now (seven years). Two years ago, HR asked me, as a vet, to assist them at a job fair being hosted at our local American Legion hall. Love to, let’s do it.

Turns out, he would run into someone very familiar there.

Well, we are there setting up, and who do I see? Not only a hiring table for the company, but their HR lady who was one of the three directly involved in my hiring bait and switch. I quickly turned to my HR rep, told them of what happened, and checked that she would be cool with me doing some sabotage as payback. I was cleared to engage.

So he goes in.

I started off just stopping by and saying hi, seeing if she recognized me, which she didn’t. I then waited. Once tables and presentations were ready, I saw her head for the recruiter’s snack and break area and followed. There were probably 15 or so “recruiters” there waiting for things to start and talking to each other about their companies, what they do, and what they are looking for.

He listened to her spiel, then registered his distaste.

She talked about her company and what they were looking for for a minute, and I made a point of frowning and shaking my head.

That’s when he said what was really on his mind.

One of the other guys asked me what was up, so I looked at him and said, “I’m just impressed by the nerve to recruit at an American Legion event with her company’s history of complaints for pulling bait and switches on veterans. Hiring vets for one position, then closing it when they start and trying to push them into other jobs that conflict with their disabilities.”

Of course, she denied it, but he wasn’t about to let her off that easily.

She, of course, replied that she was unaware of any such allegations and did not believe her company would ever do such a thing. I smiled.

He tells her exactly what happened in perfect detail.

“Actually, I was one of several who filed complaints, and you were one of the three people directly involved. About six years ago, your office was in the prefab building just west of the gravel parking lot for the warehouse facility in town just off the second exit from Highway XX. I was lucky enough to recheck the contract you handed me after interviews and drug screenings and saw that you gave me not only a contract for a completely different position from what you advertised and that I applied to, but also would have put me on the hook for the testing and ‘training’ expenses if I left before two years had passed.”

He had now solidly ruined her reputation.

At that point, I just stopped, sipped my coffee while staring at her, and quietly enjoyed the “what a piece of trash” looks the other vets were giving her. She tried a couple excuses, like that “they had gone through restructuring since then,” but no one seemed to be giving any of it even a thought.

It would seem word got around fast.

Things started up a couple minutes later, and we were all at our tables and spinning our recruitment lines. Best part, I saw so many vets looking through tables and talking to recruiters just do a quick “no thanks” to her and speed past her. She packed up and left pretty much as soon as lunch came around, having had no luck all morning.

She came to recruit veterans, but ended up getting ran out by one.

What did Reddit think?

This revenge was petty and professional.

There’s nothing worse than a bait and switch.

People like this shouldn’t be in HR.

This commenter got a real kick out of this story!

This company tried to sell a story, but he wasn’t letting them get away with it.

Guess integrity still outranks a polished pitch.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.