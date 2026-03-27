Discover The World’s Weirdest Christmas Traditions

The holiday season may be over for another year, and what better time to consider the weirdness of everything we go through, year in year out, all in the interests of tradition.

If you’ve grown up in the US or the UK, you likely don’t question the portly bloke dressed all in red who comes down your chimney to leave you gifts (or coal, if you’ve been bad).

But let’s take a little think about that for a moment: the fact that he compiles the naughty or nice list, travels the world on a flying sleigh, consuming all manner of sweet treats and alcoholic beverages along the way… not to mention the fact that he allegedly sees you when you’re sleeping.

It’s a little creepy, no?

But what is Christmas without a little creepiness. After all, the celebrations are borne of folklore, and all kinds of magic and creepy weirdness are common in the festivities across the world.

In fact, according to an article by Wanderlust Magazine, every country has a different way of dealing with the mystical nature of Christmas, each odder than the next.

For example, did you know that witches are common in global Christmas folklore? In Italy, an old witch named La Befana was believed to deliver presents, while in Norway witches are much more ominous. On Christmas Eve, Norwegians hide all their brooms before bed, to hide them from the evil spirits that convene on the night before Christmas.

But that’s nothing compared to Krampus, the ‘evil Santa’ that punish naughty children. This devil-like creature, common in festive parades, is an ominous way of encouraging your kids to behave – after all, no one wants to be abducted by Krampus. And suddenly, a lump of coal in your stocking doesn’t seem all that bad.

Of course, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a sumptuous festive feast.

But even these elements are different wherever on the planet you celebrate.

Forget about Turkey, since those celebrating the holidays in Japan are more likely to chow down on a traditional bucket of KFC. And in Portugal, it’s important to save a seat at the table for your dead relatives, since their spirits might visit on the holidays and bring you good fortune for the coming year.

And whether you’re a dress-up-to-the-nines family, a Christmas-in-your-pyjamas clan, or a wildest-sweater-you-can-find kind, it’s no secret that you likely wear something quite different on Christmas day. But what do you wear on your feet?

If you’re in Venezuela, you might look down to see a pair of rollerblades, since this is the traditional mode of transport to the Christmas Day morning mass. If you’re in Germany, you might pull on your favorite shoes to find them full of candy (or, if you’ve been bad, a branch).

In Czechia, perhaps you’ll have to go looking for your shoes – if you’re single that is – since, it’s a Christmas Eve tradition to toss a shoe over your shoulder – if the toe lands facing the door, you’ll be married next year; if the heel faces the door, it’s another year single.

Sure, it’s all a little odd, but so are most traditions – and oddness is all a matter of perspective as people choose their own ways to celebrate around the world.

Which country would you most like to celebrate in?

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