Dogs Can Be Amazing Pets, But When They Wake You Up At 1 AM For No Reason, They Can Be Equally Irritating

Dogs can be wonderful companions, protectors, friends, and family.

On the other hand, when they wake you up at 1 AM because they want to sit outside and do nothing, they can also be aggravating.

That’s what happened to the dog owner in this video, which begins with the caption, “POV: Your dog wakes you up at 1 AM to sit in his favorite chair, when it’s 27 degrees outside.”

Yeah, that would get old quickly.

The video shows a woman, who looks like she was just woken up, walking out with her dog. She obviously thought the dog had to go outside to use the bathroom.

That dog has something else in mind.

Rather than go out to the grass, the dog jumps up on its favorite chair and sits down to relax.

The owner looks at it in disbelief and says, “Have you lost your mind.”

What is this dog thinking?

She then goes over and grabs the dog and leads it back inside to go back to bed.

While very funny from my perspective, I would hate to be woken up for something so silly.

At least she got a viral video out of it, I guess.

Make sure to watch the quick video below for yourself.

The people in the comments seem to love it.

Yes, I agree with this commenter 100%.

Oh come on, the dog just wants an audience.

The dog is just as confused as the human.

If you wake me up at 1 AM, it had better be important.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.