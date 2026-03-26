‘Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home.’ – A Cat Wasn’t Happy When His Owner Wouldn’t Feed Him Before A Medical Procedure

If you have a senior cat, you know that they do not play around when it comes to feeding time.

And if you happen to be even a minute late with their chow, they get pretty upset about it!

A woman named Kourtney showed TikTokkers what happened when she wasn’t able to feed him on time.

Kourtney told viewers, “My cat is having a procedure today and I can’t feed him. I haven’t fed him since 8:30 last night, and it is now almost 10:30 in the morning.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers the expression on her cat’s face and he was NOT HAPPY.

Kourtney laughed at the situation and she wrote in the video’s caption, “Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

He was hungry AND he was pretty peeved.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!