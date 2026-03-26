March 26, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home.’ – A Cat Wasn’t Happy When His Owner Wouldn’t Feed Him Before A Medical Procedure

by Matthew Gilligan

woman and her cat

TikTok/@agedkourtdawg

If you have a senior cat, you know that they do not play around when it comes to feeding time.

And if you happen to be even a minute late with their chow, they get pretty upset about it!

A woman named Kourtney showed TikTokkers what happened when she wasn’t able to feed him on time.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@agedkourtdawg

Kourtney told viewers, “My cat is having a procedure today and I can’t feed him. I haven’t fed him since 8:30 last night, and it is now almost 10:30 in the morning.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers the expression on her cat’s face and he was NOT HAPPY.

cat staring at its owner

TikTok/@agedkourtdawg

Kourtney laughed at the situation and she wrote in the video’s caption, “Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home.”

cat staring at its owner

TikTok/@agedkourtdawg

Here’s the video.

@agedkourtdawg

Don’t worry I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home #catmom #orangecat #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – ✨🎀 Kourtney 🎀✨

TikTokkers spoke up.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.47.35 AM Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home. A Cat Wasnt Happy When His Owner Wouldnt Feed Him Before A Medical Procedure

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.47.58 AM Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home. A Cat Wasnt Happy When His Owner Wouldnt Feed Him Before A Medical Procedure

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.48.13 AM Don’t worry, I’m bringing snacks for the car ride home. A Cat Wasnt Happy When His Owner Wouldnt Feed Him Before A Medical Procedure

He was hungry AND he was pretty peeved.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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