Driver Dug His Car Out Of The Snow And Parked On A Public Street, But A Neighbor Claimed A Disabled Person Needed The Spot

Generally, when you want someone to do something for you, it’s best not to get an attitude.

So, what would you do if a stranger demanded that you move your car from a public parking spot because they need it for a disabled family member? Would you stand your ground after digging your car out of the snow? Or would you just move the car so they leave you alone?

In the following story, one driver deals with this exact scenario and chooses to just move his car. Here’s the story.

AITA Would you have moved your car? I was going to check on my car, and this girl was like how long are you gonna park there (with attitude). At first, I didn’t hear or see her, so I said, “Huh,” and she repeated herself and said she has a disabled person inside and they have to leave in the morning (still with attitude). She said she had to park all the way up there and pointed up the street.

It wasn’t obvious that anyone even lived there.

Mind you, this is public parking, and I just dug my car out yesterday. I don’t live in this building and usually don’t park on the street, but I did so because I knew my complex parking lot would be a mess and I would be unable to get out. I didn’t even know anyone lived in the apartment building because no one shoveled any snow, and I didn’t see any footprints in front of the building. How is there a disabled person inside, but no one has shoveled the ice/snow in front of the building, on the steps, or on the sidewalk? So she’s like it’s fine for the night, and I was just like, nah, I’ll move tonight since y’all gotta leave in the morning. I only moved because she said she has someone disabled inside.

Then, he hears someone talking to him.

So as I’m walking towards my house, her mother, grandmother, or whoever she is, poked her head out the window and was saying stuff. At first, I didn’t even hear her and wasn’t paying attention, but I heard her say something about being disabled, then she kept saying I know you can hear me and some other stuff I couldn’t really hear. So I turned around, was like, you talking to me, and started walking back towards her building to hear exactly what she was saying…I don’t know if her daughter came in and said something to her or what, but she hurried up and popped herself back in the window.

He was shocked when he learned the truth.

I’m sure if she popped her head out the window, then she heard me talking to her daughter or whoever she is. I walked back to my house and got my keys. When I’m walking back towards the building, I look up to see if she’s gonna pop her head back out, and she doesn’t, but some kid looks out the window several times while I’m letting my car warm up. So I finally got in my car to move it, and instead of having to park all the way up there, as the younger chick stated, she was literally parked right in front of me! I couldn’t believe my ******* eyes! AITA?

Wow! They act like they own the whole street.

