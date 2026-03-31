Employee Dealt With An Irate Patient Who Didn’t Want To Be Called By Her First And Last Name, So She Created Chaos On Her Next Appointment

Patients should understand medical office procedures.

The following story involves an employee who works in a medical office where employees address patients by their first and last names.

A patient became outraged, demanding that they call her by her last name only.

So she tried to handle the situation professionally while anticipating the upcoming drama at her next appointment.

Let’s take a closer look!

Funniest complaint I’ve heard! I work at a small medical office in the backwoods of Texas. Some of the complaints I get are so ridiculous. Sometimes, it takes effort not to respond or make a face.

This employee and her coworkers had to call the patients using their full names.

Because it’s a medical office, and we get similar last names all the time, people get called back by their first and last name. Then they have to confirm their date of birth. I can’t begin to tell you how many times someone has misheard a name. And been pulled back by medical assistants who are learning for the first time.

A rude woman complained about being called by her first name.

Anyway, a woman checking out today told me, “I want your manager.” I explained the manager is in another office. She got superbly upset and yelled at me, “I don’t think it’s right they’re calling me by my first name. I didn’t give them permission to call me by my first name. And they don’t have a right to know my birthday.”

Shed tried to explain why they do that, but the patient wouldn’t budge.

It took great effort to be nice to Karen of the high-class attitude and tell her: “You have a common last name. It’s very easy for people to assume with a basic last name like yours.” Her response was, “It’s my last name! And she needs to learn her place! I want your manager’s number.” I gave it to her. I was snickering as I did it, but I gave it to her. I also notified my manager there was going to be a complaint for being too uppity.

So from now on, they would call her by her last name only.

My manager just sighed. We also have a note on her chart just to call her last name. Her next appointment is on a day with three others with the same last name. I can’t wait to see the mayhem ensue!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

People are so ridiculous, says this one.

Lol. Here’s a petty revenge idea.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s another funny remark.

Some people are too entitled to accept a reasonable explanation.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.