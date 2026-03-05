Employee Disagreed When His Boss Told Him That Their Fax Can Print Files, So He Investigated The Mystery And Found An Explanation From Across The World

Technology can confuse even the best of us.

In this story, an employee got confused when his boss insisted that their fax machine could print documents.

He corrected his boss, saying fax machines are not printing machines.

After some detective work, he finally found out what the mystery of the fax really was.

Check out the full details below…

Everything I print comes out of the fax machine! This happened last week: Boss: Hey Krieg, I didn’t know we could print on our fax machine. Me: Sorry? That’s not a printer, just a fax machine. Boss: Nope, it prints as well. (While showing me some pages that came from the fax machine.) I printed this document and it came out of the fax machine instead of the printer. I was surprised myself.

This employee reiterated that a fax machine isn’t a printer.

Me: It is not possible. The fax machine is just a fax machine. Boss: Well, then, from where did this come? Me: I have no idea, but the fax is not a printer. Boss: I will prove it to you. I will print this other document. Me: Go ahead.

He offered to figure out what was going on.

10 minutes later… Boss: Hey Krieg, the fax machine is finally printing. It took a bit, but it is now printing that document I told you. Me: What the heck? This can’t be. The fax machine is not a printer. Let me see and I will try to figure out what’s going on.

He found out that the documents were coming from their office in Hong Kong.

I printed out the journal report from the fax machine. I saw the last entries were from a number in Hong Kong. I checked the number and it belongs to our branch in Hong Kong. So, I gave them a call. Finally, the puzzle was solved.

He then confirmed with his boss if he had been to Hong Kong and tried to print documents there.

Me: Hey, boss. I know what’s going on with the fax machine. Boss: You realized it is a printer as well? Me: Have you been to Hong Kong lately? Boss: Yes, I was there last week for some meetings. Me: Did you try to print anything while you were there? Boss: Yes.

Apparently, the boss’s computer is printing files in Hong Kong!

Me: How did you manage to get your printouts to come out of the printer over there? Boss: I had to configure their printer on my notebook. Me: Have you checked you are not still printing to the Hong Kong printer? Boss: Why? Me: Well, you have been printing all the time on the Hong Kong printer. The printer is beside a secretary who thought your documents were very important, so she faxed them to us.

Lol. That’s funny. Let’s find out what others have to say.

Thanks to technology, printing in another part of the world is now possible!

