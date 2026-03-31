Employee Drove A Truck To A Delivery Job At A Local High School, But He Reacted Quickly When A Student Tried Jumping On The Rear Bumper

High school students can be so playful that they completely disregard safety.

In this story, an employee was making deliveries to a local high school in his truck.

A student tried jumping on the back bumper to hitch a ride.

Thanks to his backup camera, he spotted the dangerous stunt and reacted quickly.

Check out the full details below…

I made sure the students did not do that again. I work for a large transportation company. Back in the early 2000s, the truck I drove was one of those boxy step-van type trucks for my deliveries. These trucks had a flat bumper on the rear to step in and out of the truck as well as handles on each side of the rear door.

This man noticed that his truck had a back camera.

New to these trucks was a backup camera, which was very uncommon in those days. This camera had controls so you could turn it on while moving forward. It did not record like a dashcam though.

While delivering to a local high school, a student jumped on the truck’s rear bumper.

I had deliveries to the local high school. To get to receiving, you had to drive by an area where the students would congregate. I turned my camera on and I could see a student running to catch up to jump on the bumper to go for a ride. This is extremely dangerous and could get me in trouble if something happened.

He immediately hit the brakes, and the student dropped to the ground.

As soon as this student got close and jumped up, I slammed on the brakes. The guy did a huge faceplant on the back door. He then dropped to the ground. The students nearby burst out laughing at the guy. Needless to say, I never had that issue there again.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person experienced riding on the bumper of cars.

This user makes a valid point.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this person is amused.

If you try to hitch a ride, make sure to do it legally.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.