Employee Is Turned Down For The Role Of Supervisor, But She’s Still Expected To Do Tasks A Supervisor Should Do

Imagine working for a company for awhile and hoping to get promoted to supervisor. If you were turned down for the promotion, would you be willing to take on extra tasks to be a “team player,” or would you refuse?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and she happily does a lot of extra tasks for quite awhile. Then a manager said something that made her rethink doing this extra work.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Sorry, you won’t be getting the supervisor position. Why arnt you doing the supervisor work? So I worked for a company for a few years, got turned down for every promotion but was still expected to do the extra work because they stopped scheduling anyone to do it. And I though it would make me look better if I just did it, covering breaks, checking logs, safety walks ect. We had 3 Department managers who only work during the day and a supervisor for the mid shift but no management at night. A position opened up for the job and I put in for it but then was closed because of “labor and budget issues” and “lack of applications”

A few weeks later they complained I wasn’t doing enough production and needed to focus more on my work.

The consequences were immediate.

So eventually I just stopped doing the extra work and let the department fall apart. We got pinged from the regional manager for missing too many safety walks. We got pinged by health and safety for not having properly filled logs. Customers complained about lack of service due to employees being on breaks.

Management expected her to start doing the extra work again.

Management flipped out and said this would probably prevent me from getting a promotion in the future. When I asked why they told me that these were part of my job duties. Me-“But you told me to focus on productivity not any extra duties, these are part of a Supervisor role not mine” Mgmt-“You have been doing them for months now, why did you just stop?” Me-“You told me to focus on production”

She finally stood up for herself.

Mgmt- “Well until we fine someone to work at night they have to be covered” Me- “Wow so one of the managers will have to close every night, that’s rough” Mgmt- “Come on were all a team, you can help us out right” Me- “Sorry, I’m not comfortable doing extra duties beyond my role without proper training and compensation”

Expecting an employee to do a role a supervisor should be doing is really low. They should either promote the employee or make sure a supervisor handles the tasks. I’m glad this employee stood up for herself.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This would’ve been a good comeback!

This person is in a similar situation.

Another person would’ve been more blunt.

There’s a lot of truth to this saying.

Jaded employees won’t go above and beyond.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.