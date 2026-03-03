Employee Managed His Boss’s Businesses For Fifteen Years, And Then He Suddenly Learned He Was Losing His Job Without Any Real Severance

Some companies will never survive without their long-time loyal employee.

The following story is about a man who worked for nearly fifteen years under a narcissistic boss.

He suddenly learned he was laid off and wasn’t offered any real severance.

What followed almost immediately after that announcement made the situation painfully ironic.

Check out the full details below…

Laid off and still getting calls I work for 1 guy and have worked for him for like 15 years. He’s a maga narcissist and always has been. He’s kind of dumb and hapless. He has 3 employees over 3 different businesses. I’m the only one that runs them all. He thinks it’s hilarious to call me his chief of staff. That kind of guy.

This man lost his job and didn’t even get severance pay.

I found out he was retiring (he’s not). I was losing my job at the end of 2025. After 14 years, he made millions. I didn’t even get a week of severance, mind you. My wife and I had a bet. How long before he calls me. I said a month. She said two weeks.

Not even 2 hours after getting laid off, he received a text from his former boss.

It was 94 minutes. I got a text saying: “Jump on call and see if you can figure out this employee’s computer problems.” Ninety-four minutes, y’all. I’m crying.

Lol. Let’s read the responses of other people.

Ask for follow-up money, says this one.

This user suggests ignoring the calls and texts.

This one offers a possible response.

Short and sweet.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

It’s never okay to contact an employee after you’ve already let them go.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.