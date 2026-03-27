Employee Received A Call From An Irate Customer Whose Card Kept Getting Declined, But The Customer Got Even More Upset When She Found Out Why

Some customers deal with issues using strong emotions, thinking that will solve the problem.

In this story, a bank employee who works in the fraud department took a call from a furious customer at a casino.

Apparently, the customer’s card kept getting declined.

When he checked the possible reasons for the decline, he calmly explained, but the customer didn’t take it well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I would hate to be your husband Me: “This is (My Name) with (The Bank)’s fraud department. How can I help you?” Customer: “I’m at a casino and I don’t get why my card isn’t working. This is my third call tonight. It’s my money and I need it now.” Me: “I see the fraud alert has already been cleared out. Were you still getting declined?”

This employee looked up the reason why the customer kept getting declined.

Customer: “Yes, I am, and I’m not getting any texts or emails. I work for a different bank and I know that’s supposed to happen. So your bank isn’t doing its freaking job!” I look up reason for the decline.

He reset the customer’s daily allowable number of declines.

Me: “Looks like you’re getting declined because you’ve exceeded the number of declines for one day. Let me go ahead and reset that. Give it about 60 seconds and you can try again.” Customer: “Transaction declined. What the hell is your problem? I actually left the casino and drove out to find one of your ATMs because it wasn’t working there. I’m trying to get $1,000 so I can gamble at the casino. What’s the friggin’ problem here?”

He checked what was wrong again.

I check the decline reason again. Me: “It says that the amount exceeds your daily limit. I’m showing that you have a daily ATM withdrawal limit of $500 per day.”

The customer was infuriated and eventually hung up.

Customer: “What? Are you friggin’ serious? I can’t survive a single day only being able to withdraw $500 from the ATM. You’ve given me so many different answers. I’m changing banks.” Click. Hon, I would hate to be your husband.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest remark from this person.

This person chimes in.

Finally, this user has a possible response to the caller.

Anger won’t solve your credit card problems.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.