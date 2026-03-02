Employee Sat Through Morning Meetings With His Team, But Started Hating It When His Manager Asks For “Any Other Topics” That Drag Them On

Morning meetings can either be productive or energy draining.

The following story involves an employee whose team always conducts a morning meeting.

He noticed that his manager would always ask for other topics to discuss, despite running out of time.

Then, his coworkers would often bring up unrelated topics that extended the meeting further.

Let’s take a closer look.

Why do people add more to a meeting that’s ending? I noticed a trend in my morning meeting, which starts at 8 a.m. and lasts for an hour. My manager would be like, “We’re running out of time. Anyone wanna add something?” Then, someone adds something totally unrelated, like a hobby or something they noticed while working. This gets stretched for another 10 minutes after the manager said we’re running out of time. Rinse and repeat once someone is satisfied with their topic.

This man noticed that his coworkers would bring up unrelated topics.

The manager asks again, “Okay, we’re really running out of time. Anyone want to add something?” Usually, the time is up at this point. It’s already 9 a.m. Anyone else? Someone adds, “I wish we had this feature,” or something random. Discussed again for 10 minutes.

He thinks it’s unnecessary.

“Ok, anyone else?” I’m going nuts. I don’t know why “we’re running out of time” is a cue for: “Hey, let me be in the spotlight instead of DMing or sending this question on Slack later.”

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

Here’s a similar response.

This one shares a funny experience.

I absolutely hate this, says this one.

Finally, another insightful remark.

Perhaps they’re trying to waste time and work less.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.