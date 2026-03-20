Employee Started A Trial Role To Learn The Job, But His Supervisor Kept Throwing Him Under The Bus And Blaming Him For Mistakes He Didn’t Make

Workplace trials are supposed to be about learning and growth, not getting blamed.

The following story is about an employee who started a new role and is currently on trial.

He immediately found herself being blamed for things he didn’t do.

He doesn’t know how to deal with his supervisor, who might evaluate his performance in the company. He really doesn’t want to lose this job!

Let’s take a closer look.

My supervisor keeps throwing me under the bus. I’m on a trial period. I’ve been on a trial for almost three weeks. I was able to help out and improve SOPs. I also made mistakes. Everything is normal.

This man’s boss kept throwing him under the bus.

But what I hate is when it comes to responsibility, she doesn’t own it. She’d ask me to do something. When our boss gives feedback, she’d point at me.

His suggestions were always ignored.

One time, I told her we don’t need to ask low priority questions to our boss. He didn’t want to clog the chat. He gave this feedback just 24 hours prior. She still insisted. So I asked. Guess what happened. He said the same thing.

His boss did it again and blamed him even though he wasn’t part of the call.

I had to receive everything. I reviewed their meeting from yesterday. She threw me under the bus again. I wasn’t in the call. I wasn’t the one who did the task. But she told him it was me.

Now, he’s wondering how to deal with this since he’s still on trial.

I don’t know how I should approach this. I’m still on trial. She may have a say if I get to work full time or not. I need this work as well. I can’t afford to leave soon.

How should he handled this situation? Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Wait until the evaluation, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This comment makes sense, too.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Apparently, teamwork means sharing the work but outsourcing the blame.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.