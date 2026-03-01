Customer service calls should be quick and straightforward.

In this story, a call center employee shares one of his pet peeves.

Some customers would cut him off as he gives his opening line, only to pass the phone to another person.

He thinks that this act causes awkward pauses and unnecessary delays.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

Do not pass the phone to someone else before I can verify you. Small pet peeve, but this grinds my gears. For example: Me: “Thank you for calling Goodburger, home of the good burger. May I take your order?” Customer: “Wait! Hold on, let me get my husband on the line. He knows all of this stuff.” Me: 😒

This man thinks the customer could have easily given the information first.

Like, please don’t make this difficult. Just give me your info so I can verify you correctly. Then we can move forward. Oftentimes, it’s something the account holder could have easily provided me to begin with.

Nothing slows progress quite like putting efficiency on hold and calling someone who knows “all of this stuff.”

