Employees Are Reimbursed For The Shortest Distance To And From Their Destination, So They Take The Faster Route Instead

Imagine working for a company where your job involves a lot of driving, and how much you get reimbursed is calculated on the shortest distance as opposed to the fastest route. Would you drive the shortest distance or take the quicker route even though you wouldn’t get reimbursed for the extra miles?

In this story, a group of employees are in this situation. They decide to take the quickest route, but they come up with a plan to make the policy work in their favor anyway.

Let’s read all about it.

Mileage Reimbursed for Shortest Distance Only Back in the days when you had to print a map for navigation, my employer decided that milage would be reimbursed for the shortest distance, calculated by Bing maps. This route usually wiggled around through neighborhoods as opposed to taking a freeway. The fastest route might be a few miles further, but I’d save half an hour or more. Sometimes it was a lot more. I had to drive quite a lot over a large area, so this nickle-and-diming on my mileage really added up.

The employees decided to play along.

Cue malicious compliance. That shortest distance route included how long the trip would take. It suddenly took everyone in my department exactly that long to get where we were going.

It was like having extra breaks.

We’d take the fastest route and stop along the way to enjoy a cup of coffee or pop into a shop or two and then arrive when the map said we should. Our bosses also thought the policy was stupid and totally ignored any time-wasting. The policy was changed a couple of months later to reimburse us for the fastest route.

That was a good way to deal with the annoying policy while making it work in their favor.

