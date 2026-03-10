Employee’s Supervisor Apologizes And Changes Their Behavior For The Better, But A Coworker Still Reported The Supervisor To HR

Imagine having a supervisor who is so horrible that you dread going to work just because of them. If they eventually apologized and changed their behavior towards you, what would you do if you found out they were treating your coworker the way they used to treat you?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and now HR wants to hear what they have to say about their supervisor. They’re not sure what to say.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for telling HR everything about my supervisor’s behavior, even though they have apologized and the behavior ceased? My supervisor was being verbally passive-aggressive, disrespectful tone toward me in front of clients, slammed my door one time, and was violating policy and procedure in a way which caused my work performance to suffer. I never went to HR because the supervisor apologized to me, in what I felt was a heartfelt apology, and for the most part the behavior has ceased, so I just kept silent and pushed forward. I will not be working with them much longer due to relocation.

But OP wasn’t the only person this supervisor tormented.

However, one of my co-workers is currently having a very similar issue with the same supervisor, which means that the supervisor stopped behaving that way to ME but has continued to do it to other people. It reached a breaking point where he contacted HR, and they instructed him to go to the supervisor’s manager. The supervisor’s manager is now going to come in and interview each person confidentially about their experiences with this supervisor, myself included, and I have found out that everyone in my workplace has a common view of the supervisor as passive-aggressive, verbally abusive, and difficult to work with.

OP isn’t sure what to say to HR.

I am torn on what to do. On one hand, the supervisor apologized to me and their behavior has changed for the most part toward me personally, and I feel that since we have technically “made amends” I do not want to trash them verbally. On the other hand, this supervisor made my work life hell for months, made me feel sick to my stomach to the point where I did not want to come into work, cried on Sunday knowing I would have to go into work the next day, and my company ranking and performance has suffered due to their past behavior.

OP is leaning towards honesty.

Some people have told me that having accepted the apology and made amends, it would be immoral and AH-ish of me to throw them under the bus. But I think that honesty is key. WIBTA if I said “the supervisor apologized but here are ALL the things they did wrong to me over the course of my time here” and corroborate the other associate’s complaint?

