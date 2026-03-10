Exhausted Student Skipped A Goodbye To Her Friends After School, And Her Friends Responded With A Dramatic Silent Treatment

Sometimes people treat minor inconveniences like full-blown betrayals.

So when one exhausted student skipped the upstairs trek to say goodbye after a long day, her friends decided to act like she had committed social treason.

AITA for leaving after class without telling my friends? So usually at school, my friends and I have a spot where we always gather and talk during recess or after school. Today, that spot was taken, so my friends sat somewhere else, which was upstairs from where we usually sit. I was really tired after school, and my books were really heavy.

So she decided she was spent for the day and needed to go home.

So I didn’t want to walk upstairs anymore after going to my locker. I finished my school day earlier than usual, so I just told some friends I had classes with that I was leaving. But I didn’t tell the other friends who were sitting upstairs. I was actually planning to tell them goodbye, but I didn’t because I was exhausted and had a frustrating day.

Her friends soon retaliated in the most dramatic way possible.

So I went home, and currently I’m receiving the silent treatment from both of the friends I didn’t say goodbye to. So… AITA for this?

This situation sounds like it got blown way out of proportion.

What did Reddit think?

This student is allowed to have a bad day without being punished for it.

This behavior is just plain childish.

19 is way too old to be acting this way.

Friendships shouldn’t require a formal sign-out sheet.

This story has NTA energy written all over it.

