Fish Owner Needs To Get Home To Feed Them, But Her Mom Insists She Visit Her For The Weekend Right Now

Moms and daughters often butt heads. That’s no secret and doesn’t go away with time.

Manipulative is a word that some would use to describe this mom.

Read it to see if you think this side of the story is the whole story.

AITAH for rejecting on the spot an invite for overnight weekend at my mother’s house?

My mother spends a lot of time at my house. She practically moved into the guest room after my daughter was born. She slowed the visits down recently and it took over two years for her to back off. Now if I ever say no when she asks to take my daughter to her house for a weekend, I’m mean. We got over that.

Yet the hostility continued.

Today she invited my husband, 3 year old daughter and myself to spend the weekend with her via text message. I replied, “Did you forget about my fish?” She sent me a link to an automatic fish feeder on eBay. She called me a little bit after saying that I should not be tied down to my house because of those fish. What if a funeral or something comes up where I have to travel an out of town? I said I’d ask a neighbor or friend to feed them. She ask me who do I trust enough to be in my house. I will cross that bridge when I get there. She argued that we are there now with me being invited to see her.

Their conversation got even more tense from there.

My exact words back were: “Even if I had an automatic feeder for my three fish tanks right now I still would not want to go to your house this weekend.” That’s when she called me mean. I’ve been saying since day one that I’m sick and tired of having to defend my every move. I just got a new Tang last night along with 2 bubble tip anemones and I need to monitor them. I also work full time and currently taking 3 college courses online. My mother was just at my house for 4 days less than a week ago because of the winter storm.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I literally LOLed.

Boundaries are vital.

Interesting strategy.

Some people like to play games, I guess. Maybe she’s bored.

Ouch. It does sound hard on him, to be fair.

Why do they hang out at all?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.