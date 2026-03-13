Friend Failed To Follow Through As Designated Driver, So When She Made Passenger Pay For An Expensive Uber, A $25 Venmo Request Became A Tipping Point

Offering to be the designated driver usually comes with an unspoken promise to get everyone home safely.

So when one friend insisted on leaving the club early, only to drop her passenger at a gas station 20 minutes in the opposite direction so she could see her boyfriend, the night took a sharp detour.

But when the passenger issued a $25 Venmo request to cover the unexpected Uber, that’s when things got really ugly.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for making my friend pay for my Uber home after she “surprised” me? So I went out last night with some friends. Sarah offered to drive since she doesn’t drink and said she’d stay sober. Cool.

The night started off fine, but the drama began when it was time to leave.

Everything was fine until like 1 a.m. when she suddenly says she’s “too tired” and wants to leave. I told her I was good staying and I’d just Uber home later. She kept saying she “felt responsible” for me and wouldn’t leave without me.

This club goer wasn’t ready to go, but decided to just save face.

It honestly turned into a whole thing, and I didn’t feel like arguing in the middle of the club, so I just went with her.

That’s when the plans changed yet again.

Then once we get to the car, she goes, “Actually, I’m gonna go to my boyfriend’s place, it’s closer.” His place is like 20 minutes in the opposite direction from mine.

Then the designated driver did something really unbelievable.

She drives there, pulls into a gas station near his house, and tells me to just call a ride from there. The Uber back to my place was $25 because of surge.

This just didn’t sit right with the club goer.

If she had just left me at the club like I originally said, I would’ve paid and not cared. But she basically forced me to leave because she “felt responsible” and then dropped me off halfway so she could see her boyfriend.

So she decided she needed to make her friend pay.

So yeah, I Venmo requested her the $25. Now she’s mad, saying I’m ungrateful because she already “gave me a ride,” and my other friends think I’m being petty over 25 bucks.

It’s more about the principle of the thing.

I don’t know. It’s not even really about the money. It just feels weird to drag someone out and then leave them at a gas station. AITA?

This was definitely not cool of her friend.

Did Redditors agree?

Good friends don’t behave this way.

It’s just not fair that she didn’t follow through on her word.

Paying the $25 is the least this friend could do.

Not only was her behavior rude — it was unsafe too.

At the end of the day, you shouldn’t get credit for a promise half delivered.

Honoring the Venmo request is the least she could do.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.