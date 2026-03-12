Friend Starts A Solo Game Right Before Group Night, So They Replace Him For A Round And He Quits The Group Entirely

What should’ve been a simple gaming session turned into full-blown friend group drama when one member decided to start a solo match minutes before everyone was supposed to log on together.

Instead of making another friend wait 30+ minutes, the group filled the open spot—and suddenly they were accused of “replacing” him.

Read on for the story.

AITA for “replacing” a friend in a gaming group? Okay, so this feels very stupid but it has caused a lot of drama, so bear with me. A group of us play an online game that takes about 35-40 minutes on average to play. One member of the group, we’ll call him Jack, said that he could probably play one or two if we started soon. We agreed to play in half an hour. Half an hour comes around and we all gather to play. Well, four out of five of us do. It turns out that, ten minutes before the scheduled meeting time, the fifth member (we will call him Bob) had started a game on his own.

Rude.

At best, we assumed we would need to wait 25 minutes for his game to finish. Jack was frustrated and said he didn’t have time, so he would just get off. I suggested we find another person to play for one game and then Bob could play the second game, once his game was done. That way Jack and Bob could both play.

Smart.

We found someone else and started a game. I messaged Bob and told him that Jack couldn’t wait for his game to finish, but said Bob could take my spot for the next game. Well, Bob was very upset that we did not wait for him and said he would not play a second game and was not going to play with our group at all.

Oh, come on.

I think it would have been unfair to Jack if he got off without playing, because Bob chose not to be patient and wait 10 minutes for the group. But now people in our friend group are taking sides and it is becoming a big issue. So, am I/are we the a******s?

Redditors are weighing whether it’s rude to start without someone…or ruder to make everyone else sit around waiting.

Most people are on OP’s side.

Even this gamer!

It’s not like he lost his spot in the game…

If you queue solo right before group time, you can’t be shocked when the lobby doesn’t wait.

