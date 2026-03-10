Friend Tries To Coordinate Concert Tickets With Two Of Her Friends, But When One Tries To Profit From Resale, She Bails For The Better Tickets

Buying concert tickets with others is so complicated these days. It feels like a lottery, trying to get the best seats, reselling, etc.

Check out how these three friends are not happy about how things ended up.

AITA for bailing on a concert with my friend to go to the same concert with a different friend? I bailed on going to a concert with one of my closest friends, “M,” to go to the same concert with my best friend, “J” (18F). M and I have been friends for almost 7 years. We went no contact for about a year and a half due to issues but later rekindled and are now very close. J and I met 1.5 years ago in Paris and instantly clicked.

They make a lot of effort to see each other.

Since then, we’ve traveled to six countries together, and she even flew to my home country in Asia for my birthday. We only see each other every two months because she lives 6 hours away, but she’s my best friend. M and J don’t know each other; they’ve only heard about one another through me. A famous artist announced a summer tour. I’m not a huge fan, but both M and J are. M first asked me to go with her, and I said I wasn’t sure because of cost and travel. When dates were announced, both M and J sent me the post. I suggested all three of us go, and M told me to ask J to try getting tickets too, to increase our chances. On presale day, I couldn’t queue properly due to school. J was far back in line, M was closer, and a second date was added. M managed to get 6 seated tickets (116€ each, very far back).

So she made a difficult choice.

I could’ve gotten standing tickets but didn’t since M already bought some. I excitedly told J, missing a voice note from M asking me not to tell her yet. Later, M told me she planned to keep 4 tickets (for her parents, herself, and me) and resell 2 at market price to make money. This shocked me, since we’d agreed to get tickets for all three of us. She said she didn’t feel bad overcharging J because she didn’t know her and wished it was just the two of us anyway. I told her I wasn’t sure I’d go if J couldn’t, since I’d feel awful attending one of J’s favorite artists without her. I tried getting tickets during general sale but failed. M then said she’d sell J a ticket for 250–270€, possibly more.

The situation didn’t work out…

The concert wasn’t sold out, and better tickets were available for that price, so J declined out of principle. Later, M said no one wanted to buy the tickets at her price and apologized for prioritizing money. She offered to lower it to 200€ and said she wanted all three of us to go. J was still hesitant, so we decided to try again for tickets on a newly added date (which was also J’s birthday). I ended up skipping class to queue and managed to get two tickets for 116€ each. J was thrilled. I told M and apologized, saying this was all a miscommunication, but she hasn’t replied since. She’s still going with her parents, but I feel bad. So, AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

It was a wild move.

SO greedy. I’d fire her as a friend.

What was she thinking?!

True! Don’t make things uncomfortable.

Wow. Strong opinion.

Friends and money don’t mix.

