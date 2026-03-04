Friends And Family Pop In To Spend The Night When Traveling Through Her City, But She Doesn’t Like That They Never Let Her Know Ahead Of Time

It is really nice when friends and family can stop in for a visit, but if they don’t give you any advanced notice that they are coming, it can be really stressful.

AITA For Getting Upset with Unexpected Visitors? My husband and I have lived in our house for a few years now, based in a major travel hub in the Midwest.

Because of the fact that it is a city where many pass through or fly out of for travel, we tend to get friends and family that stay the night before carrying on with their travels. I’m fine with this, as long as a proper heads up is given (I would consider this a few days).

However, 3-5 times a year, my husband’s friends and family seem to want to just drop in and use our home as an overnight hotel. There have been numerous instances where my husband will let me know the day of that he has friends or family that are wanting to stay the night.

Keep in mind, these are trips that were pre-planned, and that they knew were happening for multiple weeks. Rather than checking in a few days or weeks prior and asking if it was okay, it’s assumed that it’s okay to just drop in. This drives me absolutely crazy and gives me huge anxiety. We’re not a household that stays “guest ready”, every time someone drops in with a few hours’ notice, it takes us a few hours to get the house ready, make up the beds, and buy a few essential grocery items to get us through breakfast (we eat out almost exclusively, so we don’t always have milk/bread/eggs etc.).

Most recently, my husband messaged me while I was in a meeting around noon that SIX of his family members are staying the night because their flight is getting in around 11 PM. This is a trip that has been planned for months, and this could have been pre-planned and agreed upon many weeks ago.

Even a day ago would have been better than this! I was not in on the trip details, so was not aware of when they were coming home, just that they were going on a trip sometime in January. I’ve had numerous discussions that over time have become instant arguments with my husband that I don’t feel comfortable with people just dropping by, I didn’t grow up that way, and my home is my safe place.

I don’t want to feel on edge dreading when the next drop in will occur. I work a full time, demanding job and am also in school, so I really value having time to decompress. It seems like it’s a cycle, we have a conversation where he tells me someone unexpectedly is staying, we argue, and then depending on the situation I begrudgingly cave and the scrambling begins or I put my foot down, and my husband is upset and come I off as the jerk to friends and family.

At this point, I can’t tell if I’m being too rigid and need to be more flexible and welcoming, or if this is a reasonable boundary. AITA?

No, it would be one thing if it was exceptionally rare, but it seems like this is the normal, and that is not at all ok. If people can’t give at least a few days notice, they can’t stay.

