Frustrated Customer Couldn’t Find Instructions Online, So The Supervisor Patiently Helped Her Find What She Was Looking For

Customer service can be surprisingly challenging.

In this story, a supervisor got a call from a frustrated woman. The customer was complaining about the first employee she talked to.

She apologized and helped the customer find what she was looking for, but replaying the call with the other employee was eyeopening.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“He had a foreign sounding name and was really rude” It’s another fun day in supervisor land. Customer provides no info and demands a supervisor. Oh. Goody. For reference, Me = Me and DL = Delusional Lady.

This woman asked the customer what the problem was.

Me: “This is (My Name). I’m the supervisor on the floor. How can I help?” DL: “I got these items and I couldn’t even use them for the dinner I was having because there were no cooking instructions. I called and I got some guy with a foreign name who was really rude. He just rambled off some instructions without taking into account that I was trying to write them down.”

Me: “I’m sorry to hear that. I will pull the agent and coach him on that. Do you have internet access? All instructions are available on our site.” DL: “Yes, I went to your site and there were no instructions! I’ll go on there again and you tell me exactly where they are.”

The customer realizes that the instructions were indeed available on the site.

Me: “Not a problem. I can guide you to the instructions. DL: “Okay, I’m on the page for the mashed potatoes and I scroll down under the description and it says Instruc…tions. Oh.” Me: “Oh, I’m glad they are there.” DL: “Thank you.” Click.

But she still checked the other call.

Then, I listen to the other call with the rude and foreign-named employee. Mike isn’t a foreign name. The customer read back the instructions she wrote down.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person couldn’t believe she needed instructions.

Indeed, right?

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Looks like the problem isn’t the instructions but the person reading them.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.