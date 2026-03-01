Guy Politely Pointed Out To A Couple That They Blocked His Entire Driveway, But The Entitled Woman Told Him Off For Complaining

Blocking a person’s driveway is the height of rudeness.

This man came home to find his driveway blocked by an SUV. When the couple who owned it showed up, he nicely told them not to do it again. But the woman did not take it lightly.

Read below for the full story.

Entitled girl blocks our driveway This is the usual nonsense with an entitled woman. A couple of houses on the street are having renovation work done, so street parking is tighter than usual. Our driveway is very visible. Prominent curb cut, brick pavers that start at the sidewalk, you really cannot miss it. I come home from running a couple of errands, and a Subaru is parked across our entire, and I mean entire, driveway. They couldn’t have centered their car any better if they tried. So I grab another spot and schlep my stuff into the house. A couple of minutes later, I see a couple leaving the rental across the street and getting into the car. They’re not renters there, maybe just visiting. I’m not a complete jerk, and I like the neighbors who live there, so I stepped onto the porch, got their attention, and in a very nice tone of voice, gave them the “Hey folks, just a heads up if you’re back, you’re parked in my driveway.” The dude looks up, sees they were clearly in the wrong and says “Oh sorry man, I didn’t even notice. My bad.” Which, meh, if that’s how poorly you pay attention, you probably shouldn’t even be driving, but I let it slide.

The conversation between the entitled woman and this man went on.

She, on the other hand, “Don’t worry about it, we’re not parking here.” Uh, yeah, you fool, you ARE parked there. But I’m still being at least a little nice. “Well, whether you’re staying or not, you’re still blocking my driveway.” K: “It’s not a big deal, you don’t have to be a jerk about it.” Me: “Oh, if I wanted to be a jerk, you’d know it.” K: “Well, we’re not parking here, so you don’t have anything to moan about.” Me: …done being nice… “Do you see that silver car parked right there? I had to park there because you were ALREADY blocking my driveway. So once again, you are CURRENTLY parked here.” Dude apologizes again, tells her to be quiet, and just get in the car. We share a little nod, and away they go. I’m kind of hoping that they visit more so I can just have her towed next time.

A simple sorry would have sufficed from this entitled woman.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Some solid advice.

This one shares a related story.

A valid observation from this user.

This makes sense.

And here’s a possibility.

Someone needs to teach this goofball the definition of “parking.”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.