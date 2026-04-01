He Was Fired And His Position Was Posted At A Much Lower Salary, So This Senior Employee Sued The Company For Wrongful Termination And Cost Them Over $100,000

Making more money at your job is a good thing, but sometimes it means that the company will look for ways to fire you so that they can hire a replacement who makes a lot less.

What would you do if you were fired with no reason given, and then you saw that your job was posted online at a significantly reduced salary?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so he sued the company for wrongful termination and won, costing the company over $100,000.

Made my company lose at least 6 figures from their decision to fire me And it makes me so happy.

Senior employees can be invaluable to a company.

I was at this place for almost a decade. I was a high performer and one of the top paid people in the position. They let me go for no reason one day, then posted my job for about 20k less salary the next day.

He had a change of heart to say the least.

For context, my manager was a weird dork with serious spongebob vibes who used to be a liberal pro-worker leftist Bernie bro but after he became a manager the power got to his head and suddenly he became pro company and corporate overlords. He would give me extreme sass whenever I questioned the status quo or refused to overwork myself, passed me up for a promotion years ago despite being the senior person on the team just because he knew I wouldn’t work for free like his spongebob self.

That’s one way to save money, I suppose.

The company relies on paying recent college grads cheap while they’re in a stage of life of wanting to work super hard and prove themselves or whatever. Once I was a seasoned professional who knew my worth and the curtains all fell away they knew they had to get rid of me.

Good for him for standing up for himself.

Anyway, they paid me about 20k severance. But I knew I had a case and off to federal court I went. They ended up having to pay me another 25k, another 25k for my lawyer fees, and at least another 25k for their own lawyers.

Sadly, they likely won’t learn their lesson.

Including the indirect costs, all in all, firing me for no reason and saving 20k on salary cost them at least 100k.

Why do some companies do this type of thing. They ‘save’ a little money, but it ends up costing them big time in terms of experience and quality of work.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, get that money.

Every win is a good thing, no matter the size.

This commenter really went after his former employer.

This is kind of weird.

They deserved this and more.

Sometimes saving money can be very expensive.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.