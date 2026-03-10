Her Brother Wanted To Take Some Of Her Artwork And Pass It Off As His Own For School, But Sister Gave Him A Firm “No”

Art is personal and cannot be borrowed.

This woman is a passionate artist, and her brother asked her for some artwork that he could use for school. She doesn’t want him to take credit for her work, so she said no.

AITA for not letting my brother use my art for school?

I (19F) have been drawing all my life. It’s always been a passion and hobby of mine, and it’s just fun for me overall.

Today, my brother (15M) came into my room and asked if he could borrow two of my drawings. Suspicious, I asked, “Are you going to say they’re yours?” and he said yes.

Frankly, I wasn’t going to let him use them at all. To give proper context, he has stolen my art before. A few years ago, I painted a portrait of a tiger’s eye (very basic, I know), and I put my initial at the bottom.

My brother later scratched out my initial and wrote his own, as well as writing his name on the back of the canvas.

Not wanting a repeat of that, and genuinely not wanting him taking credit for my art, I said no. In response, he asked, “Why do you have to be such a jerk?” and pulled the “If it were reversed, I would’ve helped you” card.

I feel kind of bad now. Am I a jerk for not letting him?