Her Manager Kept Sending Inappropriate Messages To Her Boyfriend Through The Work-App, So She Reported Her And Got Her Suspended

While at your job it is important to remember that the primary focus should be on doing a good job, but there is nothing wrong with making friends at work too.

What would you do, however, if your manager started using the work-app to try to flirt with and chat with your boyfriend (and other employees) before, during, and after working hours?

That is what was happening to the employees in this story, so this worker finally reported her for inappropriate behavior and got her suspended, but now she is worried that she acted improperly.

AITA for reporting my manager for her behavior on our work app? My BF and I both work for a local restaurant. I work first shift, he works 2nd-to close (9pm).

Using apps for scheduling and things like that is common and can be convenient.

About 3 months ago our boss introduced this app that she expected us all to download that was supposed to help benefit us in some way when it came to scheduling and all that. However, the app is incredibly flawed, to say the least. Or it is in my opinion, anyway.

Displaying private information to all the employees is a problem.

Basically, within this app, you have access to every employees phone number and address. It also has a private message function that was supposedly put in place so, in the event of a call out, we could message other employees to find coverage. No one uses this messaging part of the app to find coverage.

Ok, this can be very inappropriate.

Instead, our boss uses it to strike up random conversations with all the male employees. You cannot delete these messages, as that is not an option (for liability I’m assuming) and as soon as you open the messages, it says “For work purposes only” in bold red letters. Back 3 weeks ago one of the cooks had told me that our boss was getting weird and was messaging him all hours of the he night on this app and it was never work related.

This would make me very uncomfortable.

It was her asking in depth questions about his personal life and his childhood. He also mentioned that our boss kept dropping little comments like “I bet your wife must love that” with winky face emojis. I lost a bit of respect for our boss then but carried about my own business.

Now she is crossing a line.

Well, she decided to start pulling the same thing on my BF and that wasn’t going to fly by me or him. She started messaging him on the app about 2 weeks ago and it started off small. Her asking how things were at home, her asking how long him and I have been seeing each other, if we have kids, etc.

How does she think this is ok?

This soon turned into her saying “I’m bored! Wanna get some drinks at our bar after closing? It’s on the house ;)” He immediately showed me the message, as she had already been making him uncomfortable. So, I reported her.

Management doesn’t have the right to confiscate their phones, but I suppose that isn’t the point here.

The big boss came in to do an investigation. Confiscated all of our phones to go through our messages on this app and found that the boss had done this with every employee except one of them. An older gentleman who probably should have retired several years ago. This led to her suspension pending further investigation. Oddly enough, I was put in her position temporarily until they figure out if she can return, and if not, I will remain in this position full time.

Sometimes things just work out this way.

That was not my intention, as I just wanted the harassment to stop, but I’m not complaining either. The other waitresses have deemed me the AH for “getting her fired” because the big boss called me out in front of everyone by saying “Thank you, Cherisse, for bringing this to my attention and let this be a learning experience for all of you.” AITA?

No, the boss was acting very inappropriately and someone needed to report her. This person did nothing wrong, and should not feel bad for getting a potential promotion out of it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

The big boss also needs to get in trouble.

Yeah, the app has lots of problems.

She was out of line and is getting what she deserves.

He should have been the one to do it.

Yup, this makes it really easy.

What the manager did was beyond inappropriate, and reporting her was the right thing to do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.